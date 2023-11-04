What happened to MJF's fiancée? Resolving the confusion about the AEW star's relationship status

MJF's recent post on Twitter, in which he is seen cozying up with a woman believed to be Alicia Atout, has got the wrestling world in a tizzy. Not much is or was known about Maxwell's personal life. But it was public knowledge that Friedman was engaged to Naomi Rosenblum, an artist who had earlier created his merchandise.

The two got engaged in 2022, and Maxwell even replied to Sportskeeda's post announcing the engagement. However, there's been radio silence on that front for a while, and Friedman's latest post about his relationship status has left everyone shell-shocked. Naomi has announced that she is selling the last of her artwork that features Jacob.

Little was known about whether Maxwell broke up with Naomi because the two didn't speak or post anything about it - apart from the promo that The Salt of the Earth cut about his breakup. Because the promo was cut in the ring, the general idea was that it was just that - a kayfabe promo. Only recently, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that the promo was something closer to real life than previously thought.

At the time of writing this article, there's little information regarding Naomi and the current AEW Champion's breakup, the reasons behind it, or when it happened. But the NSFW post on Twitter that Friedman put out and Alicia has responded to confirms that MJF is now in a new romantic relationship.

MJF will face Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship on November 7

On the professional front, Friedman is the reigning AEW Champion. He is now on the radar of one professional wrestler. That wrestler is none other than Daniel Garcia, who called The Salt of the Earth out after he won a match on AEW: Rampage.

That match is set for November 7. It remains to be seen who ends up with the championship gold this time and whether the title changes hands.

