What if Jon Moxley did not re-sign his contract with AEW?

Jon Moxley recently extended his AEW contract by five more years, meaning that the veteran will find himself on the roster up until 2027. While this isn't unprecedented, seeing as he's one of the biggest names on the roster, what could have happened if he or AEW opted to end their working relationship?

The Purveyor of Violence first joined the ranks of AEW after a surprise appearance during the inaugural Double or Nothing and quickly established himself as the main eventer. After three years with the promotion, Moxley is already the most accomplished AEW World Champion, something he hasn't come close to in WWE.

While Jon Moxley is a big deal on screen, he's also become one of the locker room leaders. The star has even impressed veterans like Dutch Mantell, who firmly believes that he is the one to lead AEW out of their internal conflict. Tony Khan is likely of the same mindset as Mantell, which is why his contract was extended.

But where would Moxley have gone if he hadn't extended his AEW contract? Many fans have been clamoring for AEW stars to return to WWE after Triple H took the reigns of the promotion. At this stage, quite a number of previously released superstars have already returned to the Stamford-based promotion and are seemingly being booked better. But Jon Moxley was unlikely to ever number among these returns, even before his contract extension.

While fans would be excited to see him return, Moxley had a terrible experience in WWE and left not just because of the booking style, but also because he felt uneasy. Compared to the likes of Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo, Jon Moxley has enjoyed a great booking and is arguably a far bigger star in AEW than WWE.

In all likelihood, if AEW hadn't secured him, the star would have far more likely gone to New Japan Pro Wrestling or totally dominated the Independent Circuit or even IMPACT Wrestling.

Jon Moxley seems to have thrown his lot in with AEW and will no longer appear in a top Indie promotion

Jon Moxley made regular appearances on the Independent Circuit much like a number of AEW stars and was surprisingly the face of GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) for nearly 400 days. This past weekend, Moxley lost the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage due to interference from MJF.

According to a Fightful Select report, The Purveyor of Violence won't be making further appearances in GCW after his recent loss.

Now that he doesn't have to make any appearances for GCW, Jon Moxley can and will focus on his AEW role instead. Fans who have been hoping to see the return of Dean Ambrose might just have to wait a few more years, but at this rate, Moxley might just be an AEW-lifer.

