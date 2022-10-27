"What's he f**king doing?" - Jim Cornette feels WWE Hall of Famer shouldn't be a part of AEW anymore

AEW has utilized Mark Henry as a backstage interviewer for Rampage since he joined the promotion, but Jim Cornette believes that the World's Strongest Man could (and should) busy himself with other things instead.

Mark Henry last officially stepped into a wrestling ring during The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April 2018. The veteran then made his AEW debut on May 30 2021 at Double or Nothing.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager speculated about who he would keep if he ran AEW. When it came to Mark Henry, Cornette recalled a bad experience with the former WWE Heavyweight Champion.

"Keep him doing what? What’s he f**king doing? (…) He’s got a bad back, and I love Mark Henry, and Mark’s had a long career and we helped train him, and I’ve never had a cross word with him until he went nuts and got all dramatic about my g****mn chicken joke a few years ago, and then I was disappointed in him." (01:00:20 onward)

Cornette continued, noting that he has no problems with the World's Strongest Man, but Tony Khan doesn't seem to know what to do with him.

"But he can’t wrestle anymore, so I thought they were gonna make him an announcer but then they backed up on that. They signed him with big fanfare. So I don’t have a problem with employing Mark Henry, but what does he do there? You could find something for a guy like that to do, but they haven’t." (01:00:58 onward)

This episode isn't the first time Jim Cornette has questioned Tony Khan's utilization of Mark Henry. The veteran once went on a rant about the possible roles the former world champion could fill in AEW instead.

Cornette's bleak outlook on the future of Jeff Hardy in AEW

Jeff Hardy is currently awaiting the next round of his court proceedings, which are set to continue on November 17th. The legend has had many run-ins with the law, which has made Cornette wonder if it's a good idea to keep the star around.

In the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran questioned the sensibility of retaining Jeff Hardy.

"[At] what point do you want to be responsible for a f**king nearly middle-aged guy or nearly 50-year-old guy at this point now f**king killing himself? And/or taking him around the country exposing him to more bad influences?" Cornette questioned.

It remains to be seen whether Jeff Hardy will be given another chance with AEW. But until his legal issues are resolved and he sits down with Tony Khan, fans will simply have to keep speculating.

