What did Sasha Banks' cousin Snoop Dogg do in his AEW appearance?

While reports of Sasha Banks being released from WWE are yet to be confirmed, fans are already speculating about her next destination. Unsurprisingly, AEW has been noted as a possible brand, considering her cousin Snoop Dogg appeared there.

Naturally, the question arises: What did Snoop Dogg do in AEW?

While the world-famous rapper is by no means a wrestler, he did execute a top rope move on an AEW star. In January last year, Cody Rhodes had Snoop on his side when he entered the arena. Things escalated as The American Nightmare accidentally involved Serpentico in the fight, leading to a full-scale brawl.

Although Cody overpowered Serpentico, Snoop wanted to be a part of the action. Taking to the top rope, he pulled off a less-than-perfect frog splash on his victim. Even Sasha Banks noted the awkward execution of the move on Twitter.

While Snoop Dogg's moves may not be as good as his raps, his appearance on AEW led to huge fan applause. Fans must stay tuned to see whether he appears in AEW again.

WWE was apparently not happy with Sasha Banks' cousin appearing in AEW

While AEW fans loved Snoop Dogg's appearance, WWE wasn't thrilled at the cameo.

Snoop Dogg has had an extensive history with WWE. He was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. He confirmed the backlash from WWE in an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning podcast:

“Hey, you running with them? We got to push pause on your ass for a minute. So, I stayed cool. They pushed pause for about two weeks, and then they go, ‘hey man, we got this videogame and we need you.'”

With Sasha Banks' reported release from WWE, only time will tell how this affects the relationship between Snoop Dogg and the brand.

