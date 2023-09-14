What do 'The Wire' and pro wrestling have in common? AEW star Jon Moxley makes a startling comparison

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley will look to defend his title on tonight's episode of Dynamite as he faces off against Big Bill. To hype up the event and match, the Blackpool Combat Club recently spoke about the evolution of professional wrestling and made a somewhat out-of-nowhere comparison to the highly acclaimed TV show The Wire.

Speaking to Jesse and Anna on B.105, Mox said the following ahead of AEW's show in his hometown of Cincinnati:

"It's a family-friendly event. You can bring children, bring grandma, but it is a very physical and violent sport. This particular main event is going to get very ugly. If the last wrestling you've seen on TV is some kind of hokey cartoonish buffoonery kind of thing years ago on the television, this is not that. Pro wrestling in 2023 has evolved to something much different than people even think it is now that aren't familiar with it. If you like sports, drama, and violence, this is a very gritty wrestling show at times. A lot of times, it's more like watching The Wire than watching what you think is a pro wrestling show. That's what it's going to be on Wednesday. It's not jokes. A lot is on the line, championship gold, people's health, people's future and legacy. It's a hell of a dramatic night." [H/T: Fightful]

Moxley's promises of violence and grittiness should not be taken lightly, meaning Big Bill could be in for the fight of his life come this Wednesday.

Jon Moxley looks to string together his third AEW International Championship defense

After claiming the AEW International Championship from Orange Cassidy at All Out, Jon Moxley wasted little time piecing together a winning streak that could one day measure up to that of the former titleholder.

Moxley scored sound victories over AR Fox and Action Andretti on episodes of Dynamite and Collision, respectively. In both matches, Mox won rather convincingly, but one has to question whether he will be able to keep up this pace and mitigate fatigue.

Moxley's upcoming match with Big Bill will prove to be a tough test for him, but all signs indicate that his title reign will not come to an end just yet.

