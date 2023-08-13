When an Anoa'i family member tried hooking up with Saraya (aka Paige)

Before she made her way to AEW, Saraya was one of the most popular stars in WWE's books. Her widespread popularity saw her land a major role on the Total Divas reality TV show. During one memorable episode, a member of the famous Anoa'i family tried his luck with The Anti-Diva, but things did not go according to plan.

The October 10, 2018, episode of Total Divas saw the performer, then known as Paige, go on a date with Nia Jax's brother, Ben. The only problem is that Saraya was not all that into him, and proceeded to try everything within her might to ensure that the date was a disaster.

This included rubbing her armpits, eating a burger directly out of Ben's hands, and even spitting up her food. While the date was certainly a unique experience for both parties, it's safe to say that their relationship did not progress from there.

During the episode, the current AEW star admitted that she felt bad for how things turned out, given how sweet her unsuspecting victim was. However, if nothing else, the chaotic interaction did manage to make for one of the most iconic moments in the show's history.

Saraya set for a huge match at AEW All In

After picking up a victory over Skye Blue on the latest episode of Rampage, Saraya qualified to take part in a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In later this month.

This will serve as a homecoming of sorts for the British star, who will be hoping to put on a show in front of a Wembley Stadium crowd of 80,000-plus strong.

She will have to defeat the current champ Hikaru Shida, her Outcasts stablemate Toni Storm, and the winner of a match between Britt Baker and The Bunny to make this happen and claim her first title in AEW.

