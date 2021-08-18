When does Chris Jericho's AEW contract end?

Chris Jericho's AEW contract is due to end in 2022, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Meltzer noted that Jericho should 'play both sides' and entertain offers from all promotions when his deal comes to an end.

Chris Jericho has been a focal point of AEW television since its inception, becoming the first ever AEW Champion and has had a hand in some entertaining feuds. His most notable being with MJF.

Dave Meltzer was quoted saying on Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this year:

"When his deal is up, which I believe is at the end of 2022, so it's a ways away, but when it's up, of course, he should play both sides against the other. That's what he should do. Some people think that's a bad thing, but I think that's a good thing and see what the market brings." Dave Meltzer said.

Will Chris Jericho re-sign with AEW?

It is very likely 'Le Champion' will re-sign with AEW, given the freedom he has with the company. Not only does he have a reduced schedule compared to WWE, he is also still allowed to make appearances outside of AEW. It suits Jericho at the back-end of his career, that's for sure.

Chris Jericho has spoken in the past about a possible retirement. He spoke with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions earlier this year to discuss it further:

"In 2005, I thought I was done. In 2015, I just worked house shows, no TV. In 2018, I thought I was done. I still feel good and can have the best match on the show at any point in time. The last pay-per-view we had in AEW, the Young Bucks vs Jericho and MJF, they said it was the best match on the show. As long as I don’t feel like I’m a parody of myself. This is why you said you’re never coming back – If you’re not Stone Cold Steve Austin, the way Stone Cold Steve Austin wants to be – the moment I feel I can’t do that, I’ll be gone. Right now, I’m in such a great place with all these great people and amazing talent, it’s fun." Chris Jericho said. (h/t TalkSport)

Whether or not Chris Jericho re-signs with AEW, he has made a solid impact for the company that will be forever remembered. He will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time. For now, we will continue to sit back and enjoy the master at work.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan