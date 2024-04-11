When did CM Punk sign with AEW? Reflecting on his tenure with the promotion

CM Punk's AEW tenure ended abruptly when The Best in the World was fired on September 2, 2023. That decision came after a backstage incident at the company's biggest-ever event, AEW All In, at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

The 45-year-old got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry. Months earlier, at All Out 2022, he was involved in a similar backstage brawl involving former AEW coach Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

However, CM Punk's spell with the Jacksonville company wasn't all gloom and doom. He made one of the most memorable returns to Pro Wrestling when he debuted on AEW Dynamite on August 20, 2021. The Second City Saint made his in-ring return at AEW All Out 2021 in his hometown of Chicago. He beat Darby Allin before feuding with longtime nemesis Eddie Kingston, which also earned him praise from fans.

CM Punk then entered perhaps one of, if not the greatest, feuds in AEW history. He butted heads with the fastest-rising star in pro wrestling, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

This feud truly cemented Punk as AEW's new poster boy and MJF as the future of the business. They went head to head on the mic in some of the most enthralling promo battles, which was almost certainly The Voice of the Voiceless' best work in the company.

The rivalry delved into MJF's past, revealing that he grew up idolizing Punk and played a significant role in inspiring the former AEW World Champion to enter the business.

CM Punk and MJF squared off on three occasions, and all three matches were rollercoaster rides for fans. They finished their feud (for the time being) in a spectacular dog collar match at AEW Revolution 2022, in which Punk won.

The outspoken Chicago-born star was excelling at this point in the role of the company's biggest babyface. This didn't prevent Tony Khan from looking to the future, and he placed Punk in a feud with AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

CM Punk has regularly claimed that he 'prides himself on being a j*rk because he's always honest.' He felt that Hangman went against those principles during their tumultuous feud that ultimately spelled the beginning of the end for him.

Hangman infuriated Punk during one promo battle on AEW Dynamite, during which he went off-script. He referenced a rumor that Punk tried to get Colt Cabana fired from the company.

"You talk a big game about workers’ rights, yeah, while you’ve showed the exact opposite since you got here."

CM Punk and Hangman's feud was a mix of their real-life issues, with one another coming to a head as they tried to stay professional. It led to The Best in the World winning the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022.

Unfortunately, the Straight Edge Savior suffered an injury on the Dynamite after Double or Nothing while celebrating his triumph. He spent months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery and returned in August 2022 while Jon Moxley was champion.

Punk saved Moxley from an ambush by the Jericho Appreciation Society. But he confronted the former WWE Superstar, and the two battled to determine the undisputed world champion.

Moxley shockingly beat Punk in a short match on Dynamite. They went at it again at All Out 2022, where The Second City Saint won the title back, and MJF made a shocking return to interrupt Punk's title celebrations to close the PPV out.

AEW's plans for Punk and MJF to feud ended when he, Omega, Bucks, and Steel clashed in the post-media scrum. This led to a lengthy suspension, and he returned on a separate brand from Omega and the Bucks called Collision.

CM Punk spent a few months creating intriguing storylines, such as his partnership with FTR. He also managed to tag with The Icon Sting, which he admitted was a dream.

However, Punk's AEW career ended at All In 2023 when he clashed backstage with Jack Perry. Many will wonder what could've been regarding feuds with MJF and Moxley that perhaps went unfinished.

How has CM Punk fared in WWE since leaving AEW

CM Punk's return to WWE was perhaps even more shocking than the events that unfolded during his AEW tenure. He left the Stamford-based company in June 2014 after becoming disillusioned.

The two-time AEW World Champion made a blockbuster return at Survivor Series at All State Arena in Chicago last November. He made his on-screen in-ring return at the Royal Rumble in February but tore his bicep.

Since then, Punk has been rehabbing the injury but has appeared on WWE TV and started a must-watch feud with Drew McIntyre. He attacked the Scottish Psychopath at WrestleMania XL after several weeks of being trolled.

McIntyre lost his new WWE World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania due to Punk's attack. Damian Priest cashed in on him on Night Two to rip the title from his grasp.

