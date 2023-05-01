When Dean Ambrose almost became on-screen boyfriend of 3-time Divas Champion before forming The Shield in WWE 

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) became famous for his time in WWE as a member of The Shield, a group that dominated the scene during the 2010s.

Though he didn't instantly become a breakout superstar like his fellow members in Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, he racked up every major championship the company had to offer.

His 'Lunatic Fringe' character efficiently passed muster with the WWE Universe in no time. For what it's worth, the 37-year-old wouldn't have reached stardom today if it weren't for The Shield.

But who knows, maybe he would have moved on to bigger and better things had he aligned himself with someone of similar stature, AJ Lee.

The Black Widow was hailed as the pioneer of the women's division during her WWE stint. She became notoriously famous for having kayfabe affinities with bigwigs like Bryan Danielson, Dolph Ziggler, CM Punk, and Kane.

In 2012, Lee experienced an unexpected character change when she transitioned to a 'mentally unstable' role, thanks to her seemingly toxic on-screen relationship with Danielson.

At the time, former WWE writer Kevin Eck pitched a storyline for Dean Ambrose and AJ Lee, which would have seen them become an on-screen couple.

The idea was to write The Geek Goddess off television following her breakup with The American Dragon and send her to a mental healthcare institution. The company would then drop a bombshell, reintroducing Lee alongside her new boyfriend, Ambrose, whom she met in the asylum.

Of course, Vince McMahon rejected the storyline as he made AJ Lee the new general manager of WWE RAW, which didn't last long.

On the other hand, Dean Ambrose burst onto the scene alongside Reigns and Rollins to embark on a new chapter.

Will Dean Ambrose ever return to WWE?

The former Dean Ambrose is currently experiencing a career renaissance under the Jon Moxley moniker in AEW.

The Purveyor of Violence recently re-signed a lucrative five-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, thus laying any speculation of his WWE return to rest.

Last year, Seth Rollins ruled out the possibility of another Shield reunion, noting that all three members are too big to fit into the mold of a stable at this point:

"It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point," said Rollins.

Rollins assured fans that they wouldn't see The Hounds of Justice together until their potential Hall of Fame induction:

"The next time you see us together, it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it."

As for AJ Lee, she's enjoying her retirement since leaving WWE in 2015. Meanwhile, CM has caught the wrestling bug again and is seemingly gearing up for his AEW return this summer.

