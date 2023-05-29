When could Jeff Hardy retire from wrestling? Possible date following massive in-ring botch at Double or Nothing

Jeff Hardy partook in a six-man tag team match at AEW Double or Nothing. The Charismatic Enigma botched his Whisper in the Wind maneuver during the Buy-In matchup. Apparently, Jeff mistimed the move while going up on the top turnbuckle, causing him to fall on the mat. The missed attempt led fans to question if it’s the end of the road for the AEW star.

Jeff Hardy had previously stated that he intends to retire on a high note in AEW. The Hardy Brothers star could lace up his boots at one of the big AEW shows in 2024. Jeff hasn’t revealed when he intends to retire, but his latest performance suggests that he might have little left in the tank.

Check out his botch at Double or Nothing below:

For those unaware, Jeff returned to AEW in April 2023, nearly a year after he was arrested for DUI. Many fans at the time had said the best course of action for the tag team specialist would be to retire from pro wrestling.

The Daredevil showed up on the April 22, 2023 episode of Rampage. Jeff said the smartest thing for him to do would be to retire from “screwing up.”

“Hello everyone! Man, it is super cool to be back in this elite world,” Jeff said. “Nine months ago I didn’t think this was even possible. I’ve worked so hard to reach this moment right now. Thank you. Thank you so much. I’m trying really hard to love myself again. And with that said, I think the smartest thing for me to do is retire... from screwing up! I’m here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low. I love each and every one of you. We’ll see, and time will tell. The future is waiting for us to prevail!” (h/t Cageside Seats)

Jeff Hardy botches a huge move at AEW Double or Nothing

The former WWE Champion teamed up with his brother Matt Hardy and HOOK against Ethan Page and The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) at Double or Nothing today. The match took place on the pre-show, dubbed the Buy-In.

Jeff attempted the Twist of Fate, but his ankle gave in during the match. He then attempted Whisper in the Wind but botched the move while going up on the turnbuckle. The match ended after Team Hardy beat Team Ethan Page with a submission.

It remains to be seen if AEW will address Jeff Hardy’s botch next week.

Do you think Jeff Hardy should retire from pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

