When Nia Jax flirted with the idea of joining AEW after meeting a former champion

Former women's champion Nia Jax shocked the world on the September 11, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW when she made her return to WWE. But there was a time when she was open to joining AEW.

Jax attacked the current WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, after her match with Raquel Rodriguez, where Ripley retained her championship.

It's the first time since the 2023 Royal Rumble match in January that WWE fans have seen Jax. She entered the match as the surprise number 30 entrant before being eliminated by everyone in the match, including Ripley.

But there was a time after the Royal Rumble match when she considered joining AEW. During a K&S Virtual Signing, Nia Jax admitted that she would be open to exploring new things in wrestling, with All Elite Wrestling being something that was on her list.

Jax stated that she is still very good friends with current AEW Women's Champion Saraya and even met former champion Nyla Rose, with her meeting with The Native Beast giving her the idea to bring something different to the table.

With Nia now back in WWE on a full-time basis, it will be a long time before there is even a chance for her to become All Elite. But in the world of professional wrestling, never say never.

An AEW star has commented on Nia Jax returning to WWE

A lot of people have weighed in with their thoughts about Nia Jax returning to WWE, and one of them is a current AEW star.

The star in question is CJ Perry, who WWE fans will know better as Lana, a good friend of Nia's and a big supporter of the former Raw Women's Champion. She is such a big supporter that she took to Twitter to express how good she feels Nia is at playing a heel.

