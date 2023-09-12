Nia Jax attacked Rhea Ripley for 8-time champion? What her return can lead to

Nia Jax recently made her shocking return at this week's WWE RAW and attacked Rhea Ripley. While this action could be solely for the recently returned star's way of putting the champion on notice, it could also be about her family, Jey Uso.

Jey Uso quit WWE on an earlier episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam, and he returned as part of the RAW roster. Since then, The Judgment Day has expressed their interest in recruiting him. With this in mind, Nia Jax's return and attack on Rhea Ripley could have been linked to the former Bloodline member's involvement with the group.

With Survivor Series being the final major Premium Live Event for WWE this year, the real-life cousins could form their own group, even temporarily, to go against The Judgment Day. Jax and Jey could recruit Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens to go against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and possibly even JD McDonagh. Nia's actions could also be to ensure her cousin won't get involved with Rhea's group, or he won't do so alone.

The 39-year-old was released from WWE in 2021. She returned as the 30th entrant of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, where it took 11 stars to eliminate her. Her recent RAW appearance marked her first day in her full-time return.

Should Nia Jax get involved with The Bloodline after her recent return?

Due to Jax's real-life relationship with The Bloodline and her position as a member of the Anoa'i family, some would think adding her to their storyline is fitting. However, Teddy Long disagrees with this.

Teddy Long said Nia Jax should be kept away from The Bloodline since he thought it would end soon. The Hall of Famer believes that Rikishi, WWE legend and The Usos' father, would be a better fit to be included.

"I'd keep her away from that. They've been involved for so long, and I don't know but I slowly see that ending. So I don't think there's no place for her to come in at all. [The] only thing I could think is that if they tried to save it they could continue it, but I don't know. I think there's a part for Rikishi right now."

How long was Nia Jax signed to WWE before making her in-ring return?

As per Fightful Select, the former RAW Women's Champion was already signed for a month. She was also the first person signed and returned to the main roster after Vince McMahon's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen what Nia's return could lead to and how Rhea Ripley will respond to the brutal attack.

