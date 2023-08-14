39-year-old released female star should be kept away from The Bloodline story, says WWE legend (Exclusive)

The Bloodline story has been described as once in a lifetime and, to many - the greatest story in the company's history. Whether you agree or not, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that 39-year-old released star, Nia Jax, should be kept away from it.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis spoke about Nia Jax, and WWE legend Teddy Long was full of praise for the former RAW Women's Champion.

When asked if Nia Jax should be involved in The Bloodline story, the former SmackDown General Manager said that he would keep her away from it because he feels the story is coming to an end. He suggested that Rikishi would be a better fit instead.

"I'd keep her away from that. They've been involved for so long, and I don't know but I slowly see that ending. So I don't think there's no place for her to come in at all. [The] only thing I could think is that if they tried to save it they could continue it, but I don't know. I think there's a part for Rikishi right now." (14:57-15:15)

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa sent a cold message to Jey Uso after he quit WWE

On last week's episode of the blue brand, Jey Uso superkicked his family members and made a shocking announcement that he was out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE altogether.

Following Jey's exit, Solo Sikoa took to Twitter and wrote, "We don't need you."

Many believe that this will all culminate with a Jimmy vs. Jey Uso match at WrestleMania 40 next year, and there is speculation that Jey quitting WWE is to give him a hiatus and give some more time for the story to develop without him being there.

