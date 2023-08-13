Solo Sikoa sends a cold four-worded message to Jey Uso after his shocking WWE exit

Jey Uso attacked his three brothers and announced his exit from WWE SmackDown came to an end. Now, Solo Sikoa has taken to Twitter to address his brother's exit from the company with a cold four-word message.

Sikoa and Jey have been an integral part of the Bloodline and have always done their part to ensure Roman Reigns remains the WWE Universal Champion. Since coming together, all members of The Bloodline have turned on the Tribal Chief except for Solo Sikoa, who has constantly been on Reigns' side no matter what.

On WWE SmackDown, Jey superkicked Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy. He then looked into the camera and said that he was done and was exiting The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE as the show came to a close. Now, Solo Sikoa, via social media, has addressed Jey's exit saying that they don't need him.

"We don't need you."

Check out his post HERE.

What happened the last time Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso faced each other?

Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso were forced to choose their sides when Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night Of Champions. On the episode of WWE SmackDown between Night Of Champions and Money In The Bank, Reigns and Sikoa tried swaying Jey their way, but he sided with his brother.

The Usos' move away from The Bloodline resulted in a tag team match between them and Reigns & Sikoa at Money In The Bank. At the PLE, The Usos `beat the remaining Bloodline members when Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns, ending his 1294-day streak of not being pinned.

Solo Sikoa also got involved in the Tribal Combat match between Reigns and Jey at WWE SummerSlam. However, Jey was able to handle the interference by driving Sikoa into a table but he lost the match when Jimmy broke his pin and superkicked him, allowing Reigns to capitalize on the situation and retain his Title.

