When a top AEW star and his wife made Alexa Bliss uncomfortable by bringing up a personal topic at a party

Alexa Bliss was featured on WWE's Total Divas on a few occasions, and during one episode, she, alongside Sheamus and Nia Jax, attended a party at Miro and CJ Perry's house. Despite seemingly having a good time at first, the couple quickly brought in their personal matters and made things awkward.

Perry brought up Miro's desire to already have children by retelling a story. She quickly joked that Sheamus and Nia Jax should simply have children since they're not married, which both stars laughed off. At this point, CJ Perry claimed she wasn't ready to have children at all, which visibly upset Miro, who asked her not to discuss it in front of guests.

Perry then suggested that Jax be a surrogate for Miro if he wanted children immediately, which he and Nia also shut down. In a breakdown filmed after the scene, Alexa Bliss expressed how awkward it was, as it was a personal discussion between the couple, and that she'll personally "stay out" of the conversation.

"This is a really personal topic to kind of bring up at a party, so I don't know if there's something that's a deeper issue. I'm personally staying out of that one," Bliss said.

Coincidentally, Alexa Bliss is the one who's currently pregnant. The WWE Superstar recently posted a baby bump update on her Instagram Story, which expresses how excited the star is about the new addition to her life.

Will Alexa Bliss be returning to WWE anytime soon?

Bliss' pregnancy is only a few months in, but many fans are already anticipating her return to the Stamford-based promotion. Naturally, this isn't something that's gone over her head, and during an interview, she addressed her return timeline.

While speaking to The Messenger, Alexa Bliss expressed her desire to return but noted that she would prioritize her newborn.

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope," she shared. "I'm going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work." (H/T The Messenger)

WWE fans will have to be patient for some time, unfortunately. AEW star Miro and CJ Perry have yet to welcome an addition to their family since Total Divas, but The Redeemer recently returned to his respective promotion.