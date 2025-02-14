When WWE's Kevin Owens betrayed widely hated AEW star nearly 8 years ago 

Eight years ago, Kevin Owens betrayed a top AEW name in one of WWE's most iconic TV segments. The latter, Chris Jericho, is currently the ROH World Champion and has formidable allies in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The Learning Tree joined forces with The Prizefighter in 2016, an alliance that was seemingly strengthened after Owens won the WWE Universal Championship on the August 29 edition of RAW, as Jericho helped him retain the belt in his subsequent title defenses. The period saw Y2J do some of his best work, with his "List of Jericho" gimmick catapulting his popularity among live crowds in a noticeable way.

Throughout the second half of 2016 and early 2017, Jericho and Owens continued associating as close friends and allies. However, this changed when Jericho accepted a Universal Title challenge from Goldberg on behalf of Owens, which led to the latter betraying the Ayatollah of Rock' n' Rolla.

This unfolded on the February 13, 2017, episode of Monday Night RAW, on which the first-ever Undisputed WWF/WWE Champion hosted a "Festival of Friendship" for Kevin Owens. Unfortunately, the Universal Champion surprised Jericho by gifting him "The List of KO" and then viciously attacking him after the latter noticed he was the first name on said list.

Jericho went on to cost Owens his title to Goldberg at Fastlane. Now bitter rivals, the two men fought over Jericho's WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 33, with Owens emerging victorious. While KO continued his highly successful tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, Jericho signed with AEW in 2019 and soon became the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Despite being a key figure in the overall growth of All Elite Wrestling, The Nueve has come under much criticism lately owing to his recent booking, with many viewers feeling that his long, extended programs with up-and-coming talent fail to elevate the latter meaningfully.

Chris Jericho's current rivalry in AEW

Chris Jericho issued a bounty on Bandido after the masked luchador foiled The Learning Tree's post-match beatdown on The Outrunners on AEW Collision. His stable-mate, The Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith, tried to claim the reward but failed, as he was defeated by The Most Wanted in an acclaimed match last Saturday.

Jericho called out Bandido to a showdown of their own this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite. Unfortunately, the Mexican star would be the victim of a surprise ambush by The Bad Apple. This brought out The Outrunners and then Big Bill into the fray. Before The Redwood could chokeslam Bandido, Powerhouse Hobbs arrived and drove him down with a spinebuster.

Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith will face Bandido, Truth Magnum, and Turbo Floyd in trios action at AEW ROH Global Wars.

