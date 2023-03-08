Where is AEW Dynamite tonight? (March 8, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

The March 8, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the fallout from the company's recently concluded Revolution event and an exciting championship match.

AEW Dynamite will be held at the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento, California. Tonight's location is the home of the National Basketball Association's Sacramento Kings.

AEW Dynamite: Venue and timing

City: Sacramento, California

Venue/Arena: Golden 1 Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for AEW Dynamite?

Tickets: AEW's Official Website (Redirected to Ticketmaster)

Based on the latest tweet from WrestleTix regarding tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, only 1,478 tickets are available. Tonight's setup welcomes more than 6,700 fans and more than 5,000 tickets have already been distributed. Since the upcoming episode is also the fallout of the Revolution pay-per-view, the number has surely lessened.

An exciting title match is set for tonight's episode of Dynamite

For tonight's Dynamite show, fans will get to see two title matches take place. Last week, Powerhouse Hobbs emerged victorious from the Face of the Revolution ladder match, earning him a TNT Championship match.

Samoa Joe originally held the title, but after the Revolution event, Wardlow became the new champion. Since the 37-year-old just won the title, it looks like it might be difficult to pry it off him just yet.

Orange Cassidy will also be defending the All-Atlantic title against Jay Lethal. The champion has been successfully defending the title for a while now, and it would be interesting to see if Lethal would be enough to put down Cassidy.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club will also be in action against John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. Moxley lost to Hangman Page at the recent pay-per-view event, while Claudio also clashed with Eddie Kingston. Members of the Blackpool Combat Club could use their frustration to their advantage, or their opponents will.

Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara from The Jericho Appreciation Society will also be present tonight. They will face AR Fox and the duo of Darius and Daunte Martin from Top Flight.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode will also see Ruby Soho take on Skye Blye. The former recently aligned herself with Saraya and Toni Storm. It remains to be seen if Ruby's new partners caused a shift in her character.

It remains to be seen which stars and matches will be present for the upcoming Dynamite episode.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes