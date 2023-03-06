Former WWE star references The Riott Squad after massive heel turn at AEW Revolution

Former WWE star Saraya has seemingly referenced The Riott Squad faction after Ruby Soho's massive heel turn AEW Revolution.

Jamie Hayter successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Saraya and Soho during the Revolution event. Following Hayter's victory, Toni Storm attacked the former Riott Squad member. While Soho fought off Storm and Saraya, she turned her back on Hayter and Britt Baker, turning heel in the process.

Taking to Twitter, Saraya expressed her thoughts on the development. She wrote:

"What a riott that was #AEWRevolution"

Road Dogg recalls when former WWE star was pitched to be a future SmackDown Women's Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently recalled when Riott Squad member Ruby Soho was considered a future SmackDown Women's Champion.

Back at Fastlane 2018, Charlotte Flair defeated Soho in a championship match. Soho also lost to Ronda Rousey when she faced the latter for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2019.

On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Dogg mentioned that there were plans for Soho to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. The Hall of Famer also praised the AEW star for her remarkable character work.

"Ruby Riott had SmackDown Women's Champion written all over her with The Riott Squad behind her," Road Dogg said. "That's just where I wanted to go. I'm a huge fan of hers. I think she's unique, she's an individual, she's great at wrestling, she's got an indie fanbase that buzzes about her. I just thought there was no downside with Ruby Riott."

It would be exciting to see if Ruby will ever get back in WWE or if she will continue to make waves in All Elite Wrestling.

