Which company is Thunder Rosa signed to?

Thunder Rosa is under contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). Joining the NWA in 2019, Thunder Rosa was able to climb her way to the top, winning the NWA Women's Championship mere months after her debut. Thunder Rosa made her way to All Elite Wrestling, challenging the then-AEW Women's Champion Hiraku Shida to a championship match at All Out. Earlier this year, Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights-Out match which became the first-ever women's match to main-event Dynamite. Both Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker delivered a Match of the Year contender, receiving critical acclaim for the fight.

What a great main event, thank you to everyone who joined us tonight for the Lights Out Match, @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker, the culmination of a classic rivalry as a 4 month story paid off in one of the greatest & most memorable main event matches ever on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/pb3ZLjvZvx — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 18, 2021

Thunder Rosa's AEW run sparked rumors of her leaving NWA, which were put to rest by NWA President Billy Corgan himself:

No. You have to love press and media reports that don't contact the company she is under contract with but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn't write and ask. Thunder is under contract through [sic] 2021 and there's a reason for that (it's called excellence and faith).

Thus, we can be sure that Thunder Rosa will be with NWA at least through 2021. Given the faith of NWA in Thunder Rosa and the fact that the working relationship between companies allows Thunder Rosa to appear at almost every major wrestling promotion, there is a high chance that Thunder Rosa will renew her contract with NWA.

The internet is full of praise for Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa made her debut at Slammiversary 2021

Thunder Rosa debuted in IMPACT wrestling at this year's Slammiversary PPV, making headlines after being revealed as the mystery opponent challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. Though she lost the match, fans have taken to social media to shower Thunder Rosa with praise for being an absolute workhorse.

You showing up with THAT LOOK on Impact 🔥🔥🔥🔥



You and Deonna putting on a straight up banger of a championship match 🔥🔥🔥🔥



You doing it on the SAME DAY after Mission Pro Wrestling 🔥🔥🔥🔥



You are AWESOME. — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) July 18, 2021

For those who don't know, Thunder Rosa is the owner/promoter of Mission Pro Wrestling, an all-female pro-wrestling company, which had an event named "Jacksonville Taco Festival" on the same day as IMPACT's Slammiversary PPV. Not only did Thunder Rosa fulfill her responsibilities with Mission Pro Wrestling, but she also went on to have an absolute banger with Deonna Purrazzo just hours later.

