NWA President Billy Corgan clarifies Thunder Rosa's contract status

Some rumors suggested Thunder Rosa might leave NWA for AEW or WWE after she dropped the NWA World Women's Championship to Serena Deeb on NWA's most recent UWN Primetime Live Event show. Even Rosa post a tease surrounding her future on Twitter.

However, NWA President, Billy Corgan, revealed in a Q&A session on Instagram that Rosa is still under contract with NWA through 2021. This is what Mr. Corgan wrote:

No. You have to love press and media reports that don't contact the company she is under contract to but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn't write and ask. She's under contract thru [sic] 2021 and there's a reason for that (it's called excellence and faith).

Confirmed: @nwa President Billy Corrigan Revealed Earlier Tonight That @thunderrosa22 Is Officially Signed To NWA Through 2021 And The Reports Of Her Leaving To Sign Elsewhere Are An Absolute LIE 😈🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bAamFtAAWd — Brandon McMullen (@BrandonMcMull20) October 29, 2020

This may also indicate that fans could expect to see more of La Mera Mera at AEW too since the NWA and AEW have come up with a working agreement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosa even defended the NWA Women's World Championship at All Out and now an AEW star, Serena Deeb, is the current champion.

Rumors that Thunder Rosa leaving NWA

As we mentioned earlier, rumors that Thunder Rosa could potentially leave NWA surfaced when Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW and WWE are both showing interest in signing the former NWA Women's Champion.

No matter what you think I should do I respect my job and my profession! I know my worth, my value and happiness is not related to what group or company I work for. I love Wrestling and if don’t know it I’m one of the best in this business! #lameramera #Because2020 #simplythebest pic.twitter.com/Hf5wJrLW7V — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) October 29, 2020

Well, it certainly looks like Rosa won't be leaving NWA for another promotion as Billy Corgan made it clear that her contract runs through into next year.