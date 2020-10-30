NWA President Billy Corgan clarifies Thunder Rosa's contract status

Some rumors suggested Thunder Rosa might leave NWA for AEW or WWE after she dropped the NWA World Women's Championship to Serena Deeb on NWA's most recent UWN Primetime Live Event show. Even Rosa post a tease surrounding her future on Twitter.
However, NWA President, Billy Corgan, revealed in a Q&A session on Instagram that Rosa is still under contract with NWA through 2021. This is what Mr. Corgan wrote:
No. You have to love press and media reports that don't contact the company she is under contract to but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn't write and ask. She's under contract thru [sic] 2021 and there's a reason for that (it's called excellence and faith).
This may also indicate that fans could expect to see more of La Mera Mera at AEW too since the NWA and AEW have come up with a working agreement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosa even defended the NWA Women's World Championship at All Out and now an AEW star, Serena Deeb, is the current champion.
Rumors that Thunder Rosa leaving NWA
As we mentioned earlier, rumors that Thunder Rosa could potentially leave NWA surfaced when Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW and WWE are both showing interest in signing the former NWA Women's Champion.
Well, it certainly looks like Rosa won't be leaving NWA for another promotion as Billy Corgan made it clear that her contract runs through into next year.Published 30 Oct 2020, 03:29 IST