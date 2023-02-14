Which current AEW star was referenced on WWE RAW this week?

Fans are always excited when wrestlers from other promotions are referenced by a company like WWE. But which AEW star was referenced on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW?

It was "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes who was referenced by Baron Corbin in a backstage interview during which he ran down the entire Rhodes family before his impromptu match with Cody Rhodes.

Sadly for Corbin, he was beaten in two minutes by the Royal Rumble winner, who doesn't take kindly to his family name being insulted.

Some have wondered whether or not Dustin Rhodes might appear at WrestleMania 39. Cody has already said that it would be a special moment if he had his brother in his corner to cheer him on in the biggest match of his career.

Dustin is currently under contract with AEW until July 2023. However, given the fact that Tony Khan has allowed some crossovers to take place between the two companies in the past, perhaps the Rhodes Brothers might get their big moment on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Dustin Rhodes will be in action this week on AEW Rampage

While Cody Rhodes is preparing for the biggest match of his career, Dustin Rhodes is currently winding down his in AEW. The fact that "The Natural" is reaching the end of his in-ring career has caught the eye of Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Affiliates.

Swerve has vowed to take out every second generation wrestler in AEW which, despite his age, is a bracket in which Dustin fits. This has led to the men being booked to face each other this week on the "Slam Dunk" edition of Rampage.

At the time of writing, the only other match booked for this week's edition of Rampage is Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia. However, more matches will be announced this week on Dynamite.

Are you looking forward to this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes