Which three former WWE Superstars have recently left Tony Khan's AEW?

While AEW president Tony Khan has been on a signing spree lately, three former WWE Superstars have left the roster in the last few months.

The All Elite President has a well-known tendency to sign ex-WWE Superstars to his roster. Since the Jacksonville-based promotion was founded in 2019, many stars from Vince McMahon's company have joined its ranks. Some of the biggest names include Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Saraya, and Adam Cole.

While many fans see Tony Khan as a more pro-wrestler-friendly option, several stars have left the promotion in recent months. Three former WWE stars, William Regal, A.Q.A, and Frankie Kazarian, are also included in the list.

While A. Q. A. was signed to the roster in February last year, six months later, she announced that she was stepping away from the pro-wrestling scene altogether for the foreseeable future.

William Regal also departed the All Elite scene last year. He had previously been instrumental in building the Blackpool Combat Club, which is now continued by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

The latest former WWE Superstar to be released is Frankie Kazarian. The 45-year-old recently signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling, ending his run with the Jacksonville-based company.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy 🖤 Frankie Kazarian asked for his #AEW release and was granted it. He signed with Impact. We wish him well. Class act. Frankie Kazarian asked for his #AEW release and was granted it. He signed with Impact. We wish him well. Class act. 💛🖤 https://t.co/sa27oPzIYU

William Regal recently talked about his AEW run before returning to WWE

Out of the three former WWE stars to leave AEW in recent months, only one has returned to the Stamford-based promotion, William Regal.

While Regal has admitted to having had a great time on Tony Khan's roster, he apparently did not intend to play the role he had in the last few months. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast, the Gentleman Villain stated the following:

"That was one of the things, in the last months of AEW, it was getting far too much about me. It should have been about the talent I was with, not about me. I'm quite happy being in the background. All it is is grief. I've had my run. I couldn't have had a better last few months as far as TV and doing that, but I didn't go there with that intention," said Regal. [H/T Fightful]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling William Regal has come to terms on a Vice President position within WWE and will start the first week of January 2023, per @PWInsidercom William Regal has come to terms on a Vice President position within WWE and will start the first week of January 2023, per @PWInsidercom https://t.co/tdq2Scd1i0

According to a recent report, the Gentleman Villain is currently working as a Vice President of Global Talent Development in WWE.

