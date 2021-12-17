Who should be crowned the inaugural AEW TBS Champion?

It will be the dawning of several new eras in AEW when 2022 finally arrives. They'll be entering the new year with a fresh world champion and a fortified roster full of stars. New faces are surely on their way and some long-term, compelling storylines should start heading toward their conclusions.

The company will also be transitioning its flagship show, AEW Dynamite, over to TBS, while Rampage will remain in its same slot on TNT.

This is a big move for Tony Khan and company, as now Dynamite won't be pre-empted for major sporting events.

Now spread over the two Turner networks, it only made sense that they would have a women's TBS title to match up with the men's TNT belt. And as the tournament for that championship is winding down, we have reached the semi-finals with four very worthy women.

Now it all comes down to which one of these ladies can strike gold first:

Jade Cargill is the X factor of this tournament, as she is dynamic yet inexperienced.

There's no doubting that Cargill is a future star of the AEW Women's division, and it may be tempting for Tony Khan to put the title on her to signal her status as a phenom.

While her power and athleticism are impressive, she is not ready to be a week-in and week-out titleholder like the TBS title will surely demand. She needs to polish her in-ring act, promo skills and overall presence, then go on the hunt for her first championship.

Cargill will battle Thunder Rosa, who appears to be the fan favorite to win the whole thing.

The Latina firebrand is easily one of the most popular performers in AEW and all over the world. Her passion is infectious and her in-ring work is impeccable.

It's easy to see Thunder Rosa getting the first run with the TBS title, based not only on her connection with the audience, but also her impressive resume. She's been highly decorated in multiple promotions and nations, and is a former NWA World Women's Champion.

However, she's still got some room in her trophy case for a little more hardware. It's hard to imagine that she won't defeat Cargill and advance to the finals.

Nyla Rose is a former AEW Women's champion and could be the first competitor to have captured both titles.

It seems as if Rose has been on the backburner in the AEW Women's division but could really show that she's rallied back by taking this tournament.

She will have a huge size and power advantage when she takes on Ruby Soho on their side of the semi-final bracket.

However, Soho still has the shine of being a recent WWE superstar and is incredibly over with the fans. Smart money says Nyla will control most of the match but will likely come up short in the end.

Rubo Soho should be in the finals.

Soho is the most recognizable star in this final four and gets a great reaction from the AEW faithful. As previously mentioned, she will be the underdog in her bout in the semis against the bigger and stronger Rose.

That being said, Tony Khan has invested a lot in Ruby and clearly wants to make her a big part of the division. She should at least make it to the finals where she can be showcased on a very important night in the promotion's history.

The inaugural champion will (fittingly) be crowned on the first episode of Dynamite on TBS on January 5, 2022. That moment will not only be historic, but it also deserves a big pop.

Therefore, the winner of the tournament needs to be someone who the audience will react positively to. It's the old time, 'send them home happy' theory, but it still works today.

Both Thunder Rosa or Ruby Soho could be the inaugural TBS titleholder. Both women have popularity with the audience and the credibility of a champion. They should face each other in the finals and let the best of the best come out on top.

Who do you think will be crowned the first AEW TBS Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

