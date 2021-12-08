Ranking the final 4 AEW wrestlers in the TBS Women's Championship tournament

AEW first introduced their new TBS Women's Championship back in October. It will be the secondary title of the company's women's division. The main strap, of course, being the AEW Women's Championship currently held by Britt Baker.

The inaugural TBS Champion is determined by a four-round knockout tournament comprising of 12 participants which kickstarted on the 23rd October 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. The final will take place on January 5, 2022, which will be the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Meanwhile, there was initially skepticism about whether the lack of depth in AEW's women's roster warranted a second title. When asked for his thoughts on the new championship being introduced, CM Punk echoed the sentiments of a number of fans, stating:

"I think if everybody has a title and if everybody's a champion that nobody's a champion, you know, I think you got to be really careful with that. I think the TBS Title's even pushing it, you know, there's already a women's title. Do we have the depth in the women's division?"

"I know in 2021 everybody wants to really extol the virtues of women's wrestling and this isn't a knock, I married a women's wrestler, you know? I just wonder if we have the personnel to support a secondary or a title that's on even footing with the Women's Title. I just don't know. You know, I'm sure all the women will prove me wrong, and I'm okay with that," Punk said.

Despite the perceived misgivings, AEW went ahead with the tournament, which has been a featured part of the company's programming over the last couple of months. They have been a great showcase for some of the company's underutilized female talents such as Red Velvet, Anna Jay and Jamie Hayter, among others.

AEW's final four in the TBS Women's Championship tournament

We're now down to the final four women in the tourney going into this week's AEW Dynamite, namely Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose. From rising stars and former champions to new faces, it's an eclectic mix that displays diversity on the women's roster.

All Elite Wrestling on TNT @AEWonTNT Hot off the presses 🗞



Let us know below who you think will be the first TBS Champion! Hot off the presses 🗞 Let us know below who you think will be the first TBS Champion! https://t.co/NJRitvnmrZ

While all the remaining women make a compelling case for becoming the first TBS Champion, there can only be one winner. Here, we rank the chances of each tournament's semi-finalists and why they deserve to be the new female face in AEW's women's division.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B