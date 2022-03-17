Who are the members of AEW star Chris Jericho's Appreciation Society?

After great success with Inner Circle, Chris Jericho has again formed a new stable called Jericho Appreciation Society.

Neither Sammy Guevara, Santana, nor Ortiz is in the new group as Jericho added a new breed of stablemates: Matt Lee & Jeff Parker of 2.0, and Daniel Garcia. Jake Hager remained with Jericho.

Earlier on AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Slam, the former AEW Champion had a segment with his new stable. He seemingly renamed the 2.0 members Matt Lee & Jeff Parker. Only Jericho, Hager& Garcia had their real names.

Matt Lee became "Daddy Magic" Matt Minard, and Jeff Parker became "Cool Hands" Angelo Parker.

Minard & Parker wrestled first at International Wrestling Syndicate for 11 years. They are two-time IWS World Tag Team Champions. Parker is a two-time IWS Canadian Champion and IWS World Champion, while Minard is a former IWS World Champion.

They went to Chikara and won the tag team titles, named "Chikara Campeonatos de Parejas," twice. They beat the F.I.S.T (Chuck Taylor & Icarus) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).

The duo got renamed "Ever Rise" when they appeared on WWE NXT as Chase Parker & Matt Martel.

Garcia competed in Limitless Wrestling and was a world champion in March 2021. He also had a stint on WWE 205 Live and NXT with losses against Drew Gulak and Tyler Rust. He also competed at the Pro Wrestling Guerilla: Battle of Los Angeles and won the tournament by beating Mike Bailey in January 2022.

Hager is a former World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and ECW Champion in WWE as "Jack Swagger." He's currently competing in Bellator MMA and has a 3-0 record there.

Chris Jericho Appreciation Society formed on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho formed the Jericho Appreciation Society after attacking Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz on March 9, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite.

After a show of respect between Jericho and Kingston, 2.0 & Daniel Garcia attacked them. Santana & Ortiz came to the rescue, but Jericho turned on them.

Jake Hager later came to the ring to question Chris Jericho but joined the beatdown. He powerbombed Kingston through the table to finish the assault.

