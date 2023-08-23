Who is Paige's (Saraya) boyfriend Ronnie Radke? He is just as popular as the AEW star!

AEW star Saraya is a recognizable figure in pro wrestling, and her love life has been a topic of discussion. Since 2018 the star has been dating Ronnie Radke, but if he's not a wrestler, who is he?

Radke is best known for being the frontman of the American rock band Falling in Reverse and the former lead singer of Escape the Fate. Together with Falling in Reverse, Ronnie Radke has released four studio albums and won multiple music awards. The singer has a huge following online alongside his band,

The AEW star and Radke have often appeared together in public, and Saraya has posted about him on her social media numerous times. Notably, Saraya was the subject of a stalker back in 2020, but because of Radke's quick response, the man was detained.

Before dating the AEW star, Ronnie Radke was involved with Crissy Henderson, and the two have a daughter together. Over the years, however, Radke has been at the center of numerous controversies, including run-ins with the law.

Saraya wants Ronnie Radke to have a feud with Chris Jericho in AEW

Chris Jericho has notably had a ton of success outside of the pro wrestling industry, especially with his band, Fozzy. While he's been the lead singer of the band since 1999, the band really hit off globally in 2019 when he signed with All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Saraya explained how the feud would work and how Ronnie Radke is keen on the idea.

"It writes itself. Ronnie even wanted to become part of it. A storyline, do something against Chris Jericho. He's such a good bad guy. He plays a very good bad guy, and people love to hate him. I feel they [Ronnie and Jericho] would have a good storyline." (H/T: Fightful).

Both men are considered rock stars today, and as such, this similarity could be a good foundation for a feud. However, it's unclear whether Radke has any kind of wrestling training at all, which could put this potential feud far off into the future.

