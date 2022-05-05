Who is recent AEW debutante Deonna Purrazzo's fiance Steve Maclin and when are they getting married?

IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo is currently in a relationship with fellow wrestler Steve Maclin. Lately, The Virtuosa has been at the top of her game as she made her AEW debut on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Apart from their work in other promotions, Maclin and Purrazzo have been at the top of their game in IMPACT. The couple will get married later this year.

But the question to be addressed here is, who is Deonna Purrazzo's fiance Steve Maclin?

Steve Maclin is a former WWE Superstar, for all those who aren't aware. During his time with WWE, the current PWR Tag Team Champion worked under the moniker of Steve Cutler.

He's known for his work as a member of The Forgotten Sons alongside Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake. The trio worked under the NXT brand before joining the main roster as part of SmackDown.

Unfortunately, in early 2021, the former Forgotten Sons member was released by WWE after one final run with Baron Corbin.

Since arriving at IMPACT, Maclin has found success and exposure to the business. Despite not winning a title with the promotion, he challenged for the IMPACT X-Division Championship and the ROH World Championship.

Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke about possibly teaming up with Steve Maclin

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo opened up on her possibly teaming up with Steve Maclin at some point down the road. The former two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion noted how she and her fiance have teamed up on a few occasions on the independent circuit:

"I think so. We've done a couple of things in the indies together but IMPACT has a homecoming tournament. I'm not sure if we'll do it this year or not, but last year I was crowned the Queen of IMPACT Wrestling, alongside "The Drama King" Matthew Rehwoldt, who's now part of our commentary team. I'd love to see them bring that back and I think enough people know about Steve and I now, we're engaged to be married, I think it'll be really fun and different for us. I think we could show a different side of us together in the ring. So I'm hopeful that one day we'll get to do something together."

Check out Deonna Purrazzo's full interview below:

The now-former ROH Women's Champion revealed that she and Maclin will get married on November 10th, 2022.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh