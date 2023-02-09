Who robbed Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite? Boiling rivalry explored

The recent episode of AEW Dynamite saw a valuable item of Chris Jericho stolen by Brian Quinn and James Murray of the Impractical Jokers. However, this is not the first time their paths have crossed.

Brian Quinn, best known as Q, and James Murray, best known as Murr, appeared on the February 8, 2023, episode of Dynamite to promote the 10th season of Impractical Jokers.

They also recalled their previous interaction with Jericho, who dunked Q in the previous season of the show. In revenge, the cast of Impractical Jokers stole Chris Jericho's bat and invited the AEW star to the new season of the show to take it back.

"Q & I stole Chris Jericho's bat during AEW Dynamite tonight! Tune in to the Season 10 premiere of Impractical Jokers on Thursday night on TBS & truTV to see how Jericho responds! @BQQuinn @SalVulcano @IAmJericho @truTVjokers @AEW @TBSNetwork @truTV @AEWonTV @wbd," Murr tweeted.

Impractical Jokers is a comedy-reality show which features hidden camera pranks and competitive games.

Cast members or "jokers" will decide via thumbs down or thumbs up if the pranks are pulled off well. The joker with the most thumbs down will receive a punishment at the end of each episode. Chris Jericho was a guest on Season 9, episode 22, which aired on July 7, 2022.

Aside from Q and Murr, another main cast member of the show is Sal Vulcano. Joe Gatto was also one of the hosts, but he departed the show in December 2021 to focus on his family.

Chris Jericho was not the only wrestler that crossed paths with Impractical Jokers

Warner Media holds the network rights to Dynamite and Impractical Jokers, which is why Chris Jericho and other AEW stars might continue to appear on each show. However, the reality show also stepped foot inside WWE.

Before The Miz's Intercontinental Championship match against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34, he crossed paths with Sal and Q. However, the three men didn't have the most pleasant interaction.

Brian said that The A-Lister would win by cheating, while Sal believed it would be Balor. The Miz interjected and confronted both men for suggesting that he would only win if he cheated. The Impractical Jokers then asked if they could join the Miztourage, but were ultimately turned down.

The WWE star left both of them later on after stating that he can win without cheating. During the show, Seth Rollins defeated both The Miz and Balor.

For now, it remains to be seen how the AEW stars will react to the "prank" Q and Murr played on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see which names will join the reality show in the future.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes