AEW Dynamite Results, Grades, Winners, and Highlights: Recapping everything that happened on the show tonight (February 8, 2023)

AEW Dynamite had quite the showcase this week, with championship matches and feuds being taken to the next level. It also witnessed celebrity appearances and the crowning of new champions.

Below is a list of matches and events that took place on Dynamite this week:

MJF (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita - AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

Result: MJF def. Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite

The two men got involved in a vicious brawl last week when MJF attempted to interrupt Bryan Danielson's match. This week, they held nothing back when it came to facing each other in the ring. The AEW World Champion commenced the match with mind games to break down his opponent. However, Takeshita was in no mood for MJF's antics and was prepared with a counter-assault.

MJF kept targeting Takeshita's left arm throughout the bout. When he got back up on his feet, he hit a sheer drop brainbuster, followed by an unsuccessful pin on MJF. The match ended with the AEW World Champion winning via submission but had his leg on the bottom rope, which the referee did not spot.

While he celebrated his victory, Bryan Danielson ran out to his friend's aid, but MJF managed to escape.

Grade: A

Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny - AEW Women's World Championship contender's match

Result: Jamie Hayter def. The Bunny on AEW Dynamite

Jamie Hayter has been on an impressive run since winning the AEW Women's Championship at Full Gear. This week, she seemed quite pumped during her match with The Bunny.

Their hellacious fight took them outside the ring. Both women used everything they could to break down their opponents. Hayter kept her opponent down with vicious punches and assaults. Bunny was able to counter Hayter and flung her onto the steel steps.

The two women went back and forth with a series of hits and punches. But eventually, the AEW women's champion hit Bunny with her signature move - the Hayterade before pinning her.

Grade: B

Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara - Gauntlet match

Result: Daniel Garcia def. Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

The gauntlet match kicked off with Ricky Starks going up against Angelo Parker. He attempted quite a few dropkicks to his opponent, followed by unsuccessful pins. Starks managed to regain the upper hand and pinned Parker to win the first round.

The second challenger in line was Matt Menard, who failed to distract Starks in a bid to get the win. Barely a few minutes into the match, and The Absolute rolled him for a pin. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara played mind games with Starks throughout the match. At one point, Garcia's music started playing, with Guevara making an entrance, leaving the 32-year-old in the ring perplexed about his next challenger.

While the JAS members continued to taunt Starks, Garcia eventually ended up being the contender. He launched an assault on his opponent, who struggled to get back up on his feet. Garcia managed to counter a spear into a submission maneuver which The Absolute turned into a powerbomb.

The two brawled outside the ring, where Starks was attacked by a masked man from the audience, who was later revealed to be Chris Jericho. Garcia took advantage of the distraction and pinned his opponent for the win.

Grade: A

Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Rush on AEW Dynamite

Prior to the match, Bryan Danielson was backstage with Konosuke Takeshita, and the two were seemingly locked in the medical room. While Rush made his entry to the ring, MJF walked out and informed referee Aubrey Edwards that The American Dragon was absent from the arena and was unable to compete.

The official ten count began for the match, which was paused when Takeshita burst into the arena, engaging in a fight with Preston Vance. Edwards slowed down the count to give Danielson ample time to make his way to the ring without being counted out.

Rush and Danielson hit each other with hellacious blows. During the bout, The American Dragon was busted open and began bleeding. Rush then tried to hit him with the Bulls Horns, which Danielson countered into Busaiku Knee. This was followed by a few headbutts and another Busaiku Knee before Danielson pinned Rush.

The AEW World Champion then hit Danielson with the diamond ring before throwing a few punches and putting him in a submission hold which had to be broken by security.

Grade: A

The Elite vs. AR Fox & Top Flight - AEW Trios Tag Team Championship

Result: The Elite def. AR Fox & Top Flight on AEW Dynamite

Dante Martin began the six-man tag team match against Nick Jackson and taunted The Elite. Meanwhile, Darious Martin and AR Fox entered the ring and hit Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson with dropkicks.

The Cleaner hit Darius Martin with a few chops before a series of kicks into the corner. Matt Jackson then suplexed Dante Martin, leading to a confrontation among all the men.

Toward the end of the match, Nick Jackson flung Top Flight out of the ring and hit them with a moonsault. Kenny Omega hit his signature V-trigger followed by a pin which Fox kicked out of.

His opponent countered a pin on Omega too, much to his surprise. However, the AEW Trios Champion managed to be successful in one of his attempts to pin Fox for the win.

Grade: B

The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunn Club - AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Result: The Gunn Club def. The Acclaimed to become AEW Tag Team Champions

Anthony Bowens and Austin Gunn commenced the match, with the former hitting his opponent with a series of chops. The Acclaimed tagged each other in and out of the match, taking shots at The Gunns and wearing them down.

Bowens then hit Austin Gunn with the scissor me timbers from off the top rope. The bout spilled outside the ring, with all men attempting to gain the upper hand. While Max Caster was making his way back into the ring, Austin Gunn tripped him off the apron.

The Gunns then took turns to wear Caster down, hitting him with a series of kicks and punches. The referee was accidentally hit during the match resulting in him being knocked out.

Colten Gunn aimed to take advantage and use the championship belt against Bowens. During this time, Billy Gunn walked out, leaving fans confused about whether he would betray The Acclaimed.

He stripped the title away from Colten, only to be met with an assault by Austin Gunn from behind. Bowens and Caster came around by this time and were back in the match. Caster hit the mic drop and pinned Austin Gunn, but there was no one to count since the referee was knocked out.

Colten Gunn struggled to get back in the match and pinned Bowens for the win. Thus, the Gunn Club began its first reign as AEW Tag Team Champions.

Grade: B

Additionally, the show also saw a special backstage appearance by Brian Quinn and James Murray of Impractical Jokers. They were seemingly miffed with Chris Jericho. Saraya and Toni Storm made their stance clear in the women's division, citing that they were not there to make friends.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes