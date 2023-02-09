Brian Quinn and James Murray were recently spotted backstage on AEW Dynamite to hype their show, Impractical Jokers. They wanted a former 'friend' and Ring of Honor Champion to join them in action for Season 10.

Impractical Jokers is a comedy series that was released in 2011. Holding over 240 episodes, it features comedians James 'Murr' Murray, Brian 'Q' Quinn, Sal Volcano, and Joe Gatto pulling off hilarious pranks as a challenge.

The joker receives either a thumbs up or thumbs down for his performance, and the one who gets the most thumbs down is declared the loser and is subjected to "punishment."

The Impractical Jokers are huge wrestling fans and have joined the crowd on All Elite Wrestling multiple times. Today, Brian Quinn and James Murray issued a challenge to Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite to publicize the season premiere of their show. They wanted to play a little joke on the Lionheart.

Earlier, Chris Jericho appeared as a guest in Season Nine of the Impractical Jokers. The Honorary joker had great fun filming with his friends Brian Quinn, Sal Volcano, and James Murray, as per his Instagram post.

Y2J even named the group The Impractical Jokers Appreciation Society on his podcast Talk Is Jericho.

Warner Media holds the network rights for both Impractical Jokers and AEW Dynamite. Thus, expect more collaborations between the two shows.

How did Twitter react to the Impractical Jokers' backstage segment on AEW Dynamite?

The promo cut by Brian Quinn and James Murray on AEW Dynamite is receiving mixed reactions from Twitterati. While some are hyped about the show, others believe the segment was cringe and unnecessary.

Check out some of the Twitter fan reactions below.

… @david_brelsford The Impractical Jokers AEW promo was legit. That’s awesome that they’re on the show!!! The Impractical Jokers AEW promo was legit. That’s awesome that they’re on the show!!!

Big Delish @brutalititties #AEWDynamite “We invited Chris to Impractical Jokers” “you did?” Should have said “I saw that episode. It was hilarious!” Co-sign the promo I guess. #aew “We invited Chris to Impractical Jokers” “you did?” Should have said “I saw that episode. It was hilarious!” Co-sign the promo I guess. #aew #AEWDynamite

There were some negative reviews as well:-

Azzalus✌ @azzalus32 @AEW @truTVjokers @IAmJericho I love Impractical Jokers but this was stupid and made 0 sense @AEW @truTVjokers @IAmJericho I love Impractical Jokers but this was stupid and made 0 sense

Impractical Jokers added notable actors Paul Rudd and John Mayer to their show for Season 10. Many more celebs joined them as honorary jokers.

Regarding Chris Jericho, the All Elite legend is currently busy feuding with Ricky Starks and Action Andretti.

