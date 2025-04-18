Who is Sarah Stock? Know all about the star suddenly released by AEW

AEW has been rearranging its roster lately. While Tony Khan is taking these measures to improve the company's overall product, a few names will unfortunately be let go. All Elite Wrestling recently released one of its most experienced personalities: Sarah Stock.

Sarah Stock was reportedly a coach and agent in AEW. Even though she is best known for her coaching and backstage roles in the Jacksonville-based company, she was once a popular in-ring competitor. Stock was born in Manitoba, Canada, in 1979. She has a background in Muay Thai kickboxing, and before becoming a professional wrestler, she took part in track and field, soccer, horseback riding, and more. In 2002, she made her in-ring debut on the Canedian indipendent circuit.

The 46-year-old went on to perform in promotions such as AAA, CMLL, Shimmer Women Athletes, and TNA. She enjoyed considerable success in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, as she TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship twice. From 2015 to 2020, she was signed to WWE, where she worked as a developmental trainer. All Elite Wrestling signed her in 2023, but this stint concluded this week.

Former AEW coach Sarah Stock on working at the WWE Performance Center

Sarah Stock spent five years working as a developmental trainer at the WWE Performance Center. This institute has created countless stars and continues to do so to this day. Back when the Canadian native joined All Elite Wrestling, she made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted. In this interview, she spoke highly of the WWE Performance Center.

"That was such an incredible experience. The Performance Center is a mind-blowing place. You know, there’s seven rings at the time, a whole promo room, and all the resources in the world, so it was eye opening in the sense of, this is what professional means." said Stock. [H/T PW Mania]

Sarah Stock had a short stint in the Japanese women's wrestling promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom. There, she held the Wonder of Stardom Championship once.

