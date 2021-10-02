Who will win the first Owen Hart Cup?

AEW recently announced an evening that will warm the 'Hart' of every pro wrestling fan.

Love him or hate him, Tony Khan did another positive thing for the pro wrestling world when he came to an agreement with Martha Hart and The Owen Hart Foundation to hold an event in the honor of one of the most beloved figures in the history of the sport.

On The Busted Open podcast, Khan said:

“This is going to be a tremendous event. It’s a great partnership with Martha Hart and the Owen Hart foundation... I talked to Martha about this for over a year on a regular basis. She put a lot of thought into it, and we put a lot of thought into it... You can’t say enough great things about the legacy of Owen Hart, how much it means to so many of us, and what a great opportunity this is to celebrate his life. We’ve had this in the works for a long time.”

Khan went on to state that many people will want to win The Owen, and that it will turn into a special annual tradition at AEW. Khan and his team have quite a few announcements and plans up their sleeves, and it will all come together in due time.

"When we get through this huge night tonight on Friday Night Rampage, I think next week we will have a lot of cool stuff when the dust settles.”

Owen Hart was a superstar that was taken from us far too soon. To see his legacy cherished in this way is a positive thing for all those who grew up as fans of The King of Harts.

Whom will AEW bestow the first-ever 'Owen Cup' to?

Regardless of who eventually comes out with Cup, it will be a great moment for the individual chosen to have that sacred spot. It's easy to envision someone like Brian Pillman Jr. holding that coveted trophy considering his father's background in Stampede Wrestling. Perhaps even someone like Jungle Boy or Adam Cole.

AEW's tribute to Owen Hart's memory is a class act.

Regardless of whether you are a fan of AEW or not, they should be commended for this act of kindness and respect.

Going out of their way to pay tribute to one of the most beloved figures in the history of the industry isn't something they had to do. It was just the RIGHT THING to do.

Who do you think should come out on top in the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial Tournament? Share your comments in the section below!

