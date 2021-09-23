5 AEW stars that could be the inaugural winner of The Owen

AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation have announced a partnership that will allow wrestling fans to celebrate the legendary wrestler. The collaboration includes Owen Hart merchandise, action figures, and inclusion in the All Elite Wrestling video game. The biggest element of the partnership will be the introduction of the annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

The winner of the tournament will win a trophy that will become known as "The Owen." It will surely be a prestigious tournament with AEW and their roster wanting to honor the legacy of one of the all-time greats. Owen Hart meant a lot to several competitors and inspired a generation of wrestlers.

With the Owen Hart Cup Tournament on the horizon, it will be intriguing to see who emerges as the winner. It could be an established talent or an up-and-coming star. In this article, let's take a look at the five AEW stars who could be the inaugural winner of "The Owen."

5) Lee Moriarty - AEW

Lee Moriarty became the latest independent talent to be signed by AEW after a series of impressive performances on Dark and Dark Elevation. Moriarty is one of the best technical wrestlers in the world and holds a great deal of potential.

Lee Moriarty has made appearances for IMPACT Wrestling and MLW over the past year and several independent promotions. "The Apex of Combat" is known for his in-ring skills. At just 26-years old, he has a bright future and should be a talent that AEW invests a lot into, with the Owen Hart Cup Tournament being the perfect opportunity.

Moriarty has shown that he can grasp any opportunity, is not afraid to take high risks, and is an expert striker. These abilities are very similar to Owen Hart in a lot of ways as there was pretty much nothing that Owen couldn't do inside the ring. If the tournament is going to be used to build up a star, there might not be a better option than Lee Moriarty.

