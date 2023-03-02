Why is AEW's Saraya trending on Twitter? Embarrassing reason revealed

AEW Superstar Saraya is facing severe backlash on social media for her recent antics. The Anti-Diva's performances have been under the microscope ever since she returned to wrestling last year. While fans are appreciative of her talent, there are a few instances when the megastar fails to execute her moves.

Following last night's Dynamite show, AEW star Saraya is trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons. She was part of a brutal brawl involving Ruby Soho and Jamie Hayter after a singles bout between Toni Storm and Riho. The chaotic sequence led to Hayter and Saraya throwing punches at each other inside the ring.

The spot looked weak. Saraya was out of balance during the throwdown and missed a few elbows before staggering backwards for a breather. Fans on Twitter were quick to catch the veteran botching normal moves. Check out the video below:-

sydney @jeysbloodline saraya is a MESS saraya is a MESS https://t.co/zMJHOEpWal

The 30-year-old has fought four matches in All Elite Wrestling. However, she still seems to be suffering from ring rust. Other fans have also pointed out that the former WWE superstar was too conscious of her neck during the entire brawl segment. For those unaware, she suffered a nasty injury several years ago that was thought to have ended her career.

Saraya botched her first promo in AEW

After injuries almost ended her wrestling career in 2018, Saraya was filled with immense gratitude when she debuted in All Elite Wrestling. The former NXT Women's Champion was overwhelmed by the reception she got from the audience. At that moment, the emotions flooded her senses, and she did a minor botch during the promo.

The returning superstar gave a shout-out to the Tokyo Dome while mentioning that she had wrestled there. However, the venue was the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall. The AEW star admitted her mistake on Twitter, leading to fans coming to her defense.

"Btw I got the dome mixed up with sumo hall. Middle of my promo I was like f*** what a dummy. Either way the support has been amazing. Thank you so much.", she wrote on Twitter.

The Diva of Tomorrow is scheduled to fight Jamie Hayter and Ruby Soho at AEW Revolution 2023 for the Women's Championship. Her latest botch negatively impacted fans before the big showdown. Still, she is a favorite to win the bout.

Who do you think will walk away with the Women's Champion at AEW Revolution 2023? Let us know in the comments.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes