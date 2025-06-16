Why Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Title at All In 2025 is the right choice

Jon Moxley is perhaps the most unhinged and violent AEW star of all time. He debuted for the company in 2019 and is currently the AEW World Champion. Furthermore, he is the leader of the Death Riders. Apart from him, this faction consists of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Marina Shafir.

Jon Moxley's title reign has been polarising so far. While some are enjoying it, others are tired of his mode of operation. The latter fans want him to be dethroned as soon as possible. Interestingly, Hangman Adam Page could end his reign at All In 2025. But Tony Khan must be careful with his booking. Moxley losing the AEW World Title at All In 2025 could be detrimental to the company.

Hangman Adam Page winning at All In 2025 is predictable

The buildup for Hangman Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at All In has been captivating so far. Fans are certain that the former Bullet Club member is going to end the former Lunatic Fringe's reign of terror and save the company. The result of their upcoming showdown is predictable, and Tony Khan will definitely not want this.

If Moxley retains his title at All In, fans will be shocked. This will be an unexpected result, and if the bout is good, fans will go home happy. Furthermore, if Mox triumphs, he should win without the help of his faction to build more credibility.

Darby Allin dethroning Jon Moxley makes more sense

If Hangman Adam Page becomes the new AEW World Champion at All In, fans would go berserk. However, if Darby Allin is the one to dethrone The Purveyor of Violence, it will be a much bigger deal. Allin is considered the heart and soul of the company. He has never held this title before, and fans are begging Tony Khan to make him world champion.

The Daredevil is currently on a hiatus. He recently scaled Mount Everest, and it is unknown when he will return. Nevertheless, fans are anticipating his comeback and want to see him start exactly where he left off. Furthermore, Allin's dethroning of Moxley will also make sense storyline-wise.

Darby Allin could dethrone Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2025

Jon Moxley became AEW World Champion at WrestleDream 2024 by brutally defeating Bryan Danielson. After this showdown, Allin was heartbroken. He saw his mentor getting humiliated on a massive stage, and he probably still thinks and blames himself for this traumatic incident.

The Invisible Man wants vengeance. WrestleDream 2025 would be the perfect stage to end Moxley's reign of terror, and if Allin is successful, it will be an amazing full-circle moment.

