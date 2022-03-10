Why did Sammy Guevara have two belts?

Fans have seen Sammy Guevara wear two belts as the TNT Champion. The reason is that he beat Cody Rhodes in the January 26, 2022 edition of AEW Beach Break to become the undisputed champion.

It was a winner-takes-all ladder match with back-and-forth offenses. Towards the end, Guevara jumped on Rhodes through an outside ladder to gain an advantage. However, the American Nightmare quickly went back to the ring and went toe-to-toe with the Spanish God at the top of the ladder above the titles.

Sammy eventually gained the upper hand as he smashed Cody's head with the title to become a two-time holder and the Undisputed TNT Champion.

Before this, Guevara won his first TNT title against Miro on the September 29 edition of Dynamite and held the belt for 87 days.

The Spanish God lost it on the December 25 Holiday Bash edition of Rampage against The American Nightmare. The latter was scheduled to defend the title against Guevara at the Battle of the Belts on January 1, 2022, but opted not to due COVID-19 related issues.

On the January 19 episode of Dynamite, Sammy instead challenged and defeated Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes, to become the interim champion, setting the stage for the aforementioned ladder match at Beach Break.

Since then, Sammy Guevara has proudly donned two belts to show that he is indeed an undisputed champion.

Sammy Guevara lost the title to Scorpio Sky

The Spanish God defended his undisputed TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in the March 10 episode of AEW Dynamite.

At the closing moments of the main event, newly-signed Paige Vanzant, alongside American Top Team (Dan Lambert and Ethan Page), attacked Tay Conti. With Sammy distracted, Sky hit him with the TKO to win his first TNT Championship.

Sky will now face Wardlow at St. Patrick's Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16. The latter got the right to face the champion by winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution 2022.

The Spanish God wearing two belts will always be a sight to behold. Even if he lost them earlier, he would go down as one of the best TNT Champions due to his intense title defenses against various stars.

Edited by Angana Roy