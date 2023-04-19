Will Goldberg make his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite? Here's what we think

Goldberg's possible AEW debut is one that many wrestling fans have thought about ever since his contract with WWE expired. Although the Hall of Famer recently shared his interest in returning to the ring, it may not occur under the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Hall of Famer has not been seen inside the ring since his match against Roman Reigns at last year's Elimination Chamber event. It was then reported that his contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired at the end of 2022. Since becoming a free agent, many fans have expressed interest in seeing Goldberg go All Elite. However, that may not happen in the near future.

The chances of Goldberg's AEW debut for tonight's Dynamite are slim. In a recent interview with Adam Carikker on 93.7 The Ticket, the Hall of Famer revealed that he was more interested in going on a world tour and self-promoting it.

"If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, that's a possibility. If I, you know, I'm a businessman and I'm fortunately in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. So at the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off...So, anything and everything is an option. And, like I say, I'm very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour."

Goldberg AEW debut: Is Tony Khan interested in signing the WWE Hall of Famer?

It has become a recent trend for former superstars to find themselves a spot in All Elite Wrestling. Although the 56-year-old may have other plans aside from an AEW debut, the promotion has expressed interest in Goldberg.

In an interview on The Best, Tony Khan shared his admiration for the Hall of Famer and acknowledged his importance to the sport. The AEW president then stated that they are keeping an eye on Goldberg.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting,"

It remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer's plans will change and make his debut at AEW. For now, it looks like fans will have to wait until his return occurs.

