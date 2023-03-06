Will MJF get sued over his interaction with a young fan at AEW Revolution 2023? Major update

Reigning world champion MJF sparked a major controversy with his actions at AEW Revolution 2023. During his bout with Bryan Danielson, The Devil snatched a cup from a young fan's mother and threw it on her child, who we now know as Titus.

The incident left onlookers mortified. Titus' mother gasped in disbelief as the camera quickly shifted to the ring to avoid catching her child's reaction. According to reports, the child wasn't a planted fan. It was a genuine interaction that drew contrasting opinions from the wrestling world.

MJF's actions at AEW Revolution 2023 led to questions about a potential legal battle. The other party had enough reason for a harassment case. Fortunately, All Elite Wrestling's President Tony Khan came to the rescue. During the media scrum, he revealed that he had spoken to Titus and his mother on behalf of the champion.

"We had a serious conversation and I mean that. It’s not to be taken lightly. The young man, Titus, was a real pro about it. We’ll see Titus here again at AEW. I believe Titus is actually coming to Sacramento. I was just with him, and he was a real champ about it. The champion didn’t act like a champion there, but I think Titus was great." (H/T Fightful)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was still in a sarcastic mood, claiming Titus was the real salt of the earth. He felt a little uncomfortable with the topic though, while Tony Khan clarified the situation with the journalists.

The champ obviously didn't mean to be rude. It was part of his heel character. It will be interesting to see how good ol' Titus reacts to The Salt of the Earth at the next Dynamite.

MJF apparently named his future challengers during the AEW Revolution 2023 media scrum

Bryan Danielson seems to be history for Maxwell now. The American Dragon did his best to get up to the AEW Revolution 2023 event but his herculean efforts were eventually thwarted by the world champ.

During the post-AEW Revolution 2023 media scrum, MJF went on a rant after being asked about his next opponent. He yelled "I don't have dream matches" at the top of the lungs before mocking his potential challengers.

Starting with Adam Page, Friedman felt that the Hangman was scared of him. He also addressed the unworthy 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin. MJF even mentioned popular wrestler Adam Cole and told him to shut up along with his girlfriend (Britt Baker).

Former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli was termed weak. Meanwhile, MJF stated that Eddie Kingston was a constant complainer before saying that he wanted to slap the superstar.

The wrestlers mentioned here belong to the top category. However, it is The Devil who sits on the throne currently.

