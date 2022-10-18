"Go to WWE to save his career" - Wrestling fans react to remote possibility of a top AEW star jumping ship to feud with Braun Strowman

Wrestling fans on Twitter recently reacted to Jim Cornette asserting that AEW star Wardlow should jump ship to WWE 'as quickly as possible.'

Mr. Mayhem hasn't been involved in any meaningful capacity since capturing the coveted TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky this summer.

Other than starting a brief alliance with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, also dubbed WarJoe, the 34-year-old hasn't made enough defenses to make it a workhorse title.

Following his dominant victory over Brian Cage a few weeks ago, Cornette lashed out at AEW for underutilizing The Wardog. The wrestling veteran also advised Wardlow to take his talent to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Cornette's statement caused a stir on Twitter, with some fans urging the reigning TNT Champion to make the potential switch to save his career from winding down.

Others also chewed on the possibility of a dream mammoth clash between Wardlow and Braun Strowman.

Yet, a few people were of a different opinion and downplayed the idea.

Check out some of the intense Twitter reactions below:

Josh @Iamj39 @JobberNationTV Wardlow would be buried in a feud with Braun smh. @JobberNationTV Wardlow would be buried in a feud with Braun smh.

Angelo Thekid @KIDgotHOPS69



They are forcing him down our throats...



WWE doesn't need a meathead with limited ability...if he's not good enough for AEW.... he'll be tossed in WWE @JobberNationTV No... Wardlow isn't good enoughThey are forcing him down our throats...WWE doesn't need a meathead with limited ability...if he's not good enough for AEW.... he'll be tossed in WWE @JobberNationTV No... Wardlow isn't good enoughThey are forcing him down our throats...WWE doesn't need a meathead with limited ability...if he's not good enough for AEW.... he'll be tossed in WWE

Should Wardlow jump ship to WWE, fans would love to see him face Braun Strowman in a clash between the two titans.

What does Wardlow have to say about a potential move to WWE?

Wardlow leaving for WWE would be like a cold day in hell, considering he once affirmed that he wants to be an AEW lifer.

However, some people within the Stamford-based promotion are reportedly 'extremely interested' in luring Mr. Mayhem away from Tony Khan's company.

In a conversation with K&S WrestleFest, Wardlow seemingly responded to the rumors by asserting that he's 'very happy' with his position in All Elite Wrestling.

Interestingly, he did use pro wrestling's famous adage 'never say never.'

"I'm very very happy where I am. I never say never about anything in life, but as of right now, I'm very happy where I am," said the TNT Champion. [H/T: Fightful]

With Triple H on a rampant signing spree, it will be interesting to see whether The Game makes the overture to bring in Wardlow when his current deal with AEW expires.

Do you want to see Wardlow in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Who is your favorite Superstar? Wardlow Braun Strowman 0 votes