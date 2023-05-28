WWE could force Rhea Ripley to turn on Dominik Mysterio and cause a rift in The Judgment Day leading to a love triangle feud, Google AI predicts

The dynamic between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has become the staple of WWE RAW, with the kayfabe couple often showing shades of infatuation.

After Dom helped Mami retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at Night of Champions, their on-screen relationship has only gotten stronger. But what's the endgame for Ripley and Mysterio?

We asked Google AI if The Eradicator would betray Dominik if her real-life boyfriend Buddy Matthews shows up in WWE someday. Here's what The Bard had to say about a possible rift between The Judgment Day members and the company splitting up the power couple:

"It is possible that Rhea Ripley could turn on Dominik Mysterio if Buddy Matthews leaves AEW for WWE. The two wrestlers are currently in a storyline romance, but if Matthews were to return to WWE, it would likely cause a rift in The Judgment Day faction. Ripley would be torn between her loyalty to Matthews and her friendship with Mysterio. It is possible that she would choose to side with Matthews, which would lead to her turning on Mysterio."

However, Google AI also believes Rhea Ripley could show her allegiance to Dominik Mysterio, leading to a traditional love triangle storyline:

"However, it is also possible that Ripley would choose to stay loyal to Mysterio. She has shown that she is capable of making her own decisions, and she may not want to be controlled by Matthews. If she were to choose to stay with Mysterio, it would likely lead to a feud between the two couples. Ultimately, it is up to the WWE creative team to decide what happens with the Judgment Day faction. However, if Matthews were to return to WWE, it would definitely shake things up."

Rhea Ripley is optimistic about Buddy Matthews possibly returning to WWE

Buddy Matthews seems to be enjoying his time in AEW as the World Trios Champions alongside Malakai Black and Brody King of The House of Black.

However, Rhea Ripley recently asserted that she could convince her boyfriend to return to WWE:

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," Ripley said.

Only time will tell whether the Australian natives will reunite in WWE. But as of now, Buddy Matthews w/The House of Black is gearing up to defend their titles in another 'Open House Rules' match at AEW Double or Nothing tonight.

