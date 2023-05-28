3 reasons for Rhea Ripley's quick win

Rhea Ripley and Natalya went head to head at Night of Champions with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line. It turned out to be a one sided affair, as Ripley got the job done in a jiffy.

The Nightmare walked out to the ring with Dominik Mysterio by her side. As the bell rang, Dominik Mysterio distracted Nattie, opening a window of opportunity for Rhea Ripley. She attacked Natalya from the back, and the match was done and dusted in just a shade over a minute.

Rhea Ripley smashed Nattie’s head against the announcers’ table and the steel steps multiple times. Following that, they returned to the ring and Ripley pinned Nattie for the win. Everyone was shocked at how Ripley squashed the two-time women's World Champion at Night of Champions.

Below are three reasons for The Nightmare’s quick victory:

#3. Ensuring Rhea Ripley comes across as strong and powerful

Rhea Ripley is currently at the top of the women’s division. Furthermore, she’s a part of one of the top heel factions in WWE. Therefore, she needs to be portrayed as a powerful superstar, who is actually capable of defending her title with ease.

The Nightmare squashing Nattie, whose career she had promised to end, was an excellent way of depicting Ripley as a woman of her word. Additionally, it did little to damage Natalya’s career and certainly did not push her out of Titanland. On the contrary, this victory opened up an avenue to build the storyline further, and provided an opportunity make it much more captivating before a rematch between Ripley and Natalya.

#2. Build a rematch that bans Dominik Mysterio

The reason Rhea Ripley could dominate throughout the short time the match lasted was because Dominik Mysterio distracted Natalya. Had he not done that, Nattie would have been prepared for the first throw from Ripley, and the match could have swayed in her favour.

The Nightmare squashing Natalya paves the way for a rematch where Dominik Mysterio or anyone from The Judgment Day is banned from the ringside. This way, no superstar gets distracted and the match moves forward without anyone getting a head start.

#1. Making time for other matches

Night of Champions witnessed matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, and Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles. In fact, the Night of Champions’ match card had three main events. It’s possible WWE cut short Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya to make more time for the other matches that have had a proper storyline build-up to Night of Champions.

Natalya and The Nightmare didn’t have a proper build-up or storyline to their match at Night of Champions. However, the short match can be used as the beginning of a storyline that’ll help in booking a proper match in the future.

