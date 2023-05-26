Rhea Ripley seemingly challenges a top Bloodline member to a rare intergender match

Rhea Ripley has expressed her interest in a potential match against top Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa.

Ripley and Sikoa are no strangers to one another. They have previously come face-to-face, courtesy of The Bloodline's past confrontations with The Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, WWE on Fox sent out an interesting question directed at the WWE Universe. In reaction to it, Ripley expressed her interest in facing Sikoa in a one-on-one match.

Check out Ripley's tweet, which was a reference to The Bloodline's hand gesture:

Kurt Angle recently sent a warning to WWE regarding Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently warned the company's creative and management about them possibly ignoring other talents while further building-up Roman Reigns.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist stated that The Tribal Chief beating almost every superstar would raise concern.

"Just remember, I'm not telling WWE what to do. I'm just saying you want to make other wrestlers! It's not a bad thing to make other wrestlers into champions. You've got to build your company; you can't rely on just one guy. I'm not saying they are doing that with Roman, but they are on their way to doing that," Angle said.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"I just think he's had the title really, really long. Especially today, we're not in territories anymore where we only see the wrestler once a month. You see Roman Reigns advertised every day on TV. You're seeing him once or twice a week wrestling on TV, maybe three times with a pay-per-view. Him having the title for three years is like a wrestler in the 70s having it for 15. It's just ridiculous. Don't get me wrong; I'm not against it. You've got to be careful."

Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The duo will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

