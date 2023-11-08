WWE Hall of Famer to betray Sting and set up a massive dream match for next year's AEW Revolution 2024? Exploring the possibility

Sting has carved out an amazing career throughout his time in WCW, TNA, WWE, and now AEW. But showtime is soon ending, as The Icon announced that he will retire at next year's Revolution pay-per-view. However, one more major twist could be in store for the legend.

Much has been made of who will be Sting's final opponent, and while many expect that honor to be bestowed upon Darby Allin, AEW has a potential dream match sitting on their lap that involves another WWE Hall of Famer.

Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland are set to team up at this month's Full Gear pay-per-view to take on the team of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. This would be the perfect opportunity for the former Edge to live up to his cunning reputation and betray his teammates.

Copeland has stated on several occasions that he wants to compete alongside his real-life friend Christian Cage in the dying stages of their careers instead of being on opposite ends of the ring. A shocking heel turn could be the perfect way for the Rated R Superstar to show his loyalty to the despicable TNT Champion, setting up a major match with Sting further down the line.

A blockbuster match between the two WWE Hall of Famers would do massive numbers for Tony Khan's promotion, and Copeland would undoubtedly have no problem getting an excellent final bout out of the Stinger.

Several WWE legends have betrayed Sting in the past

Another reason Adam Copeland betraying Sting seems like a serious possibility is because The Icon has a long history of letting his guard down and getting stabbed in the back.

Stars like Ric Flair, Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and Kurt Angle have all turned their backs on Sting at some point, so who is to say that Copeland will not follow suit?

Sting has been on the receiving end of so many betrayals that it has become something of a running joke throughout his career.

Only this time, it will be even more personal as it could mark the end of Sting's career. Fans will be clamoring for the legend to get revenge and sail off into the sunset with a win over a fellow all-time great.

