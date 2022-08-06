"He hasn't started f***ing running yet" - WWE legend harshly criticizes AEW President Tony Khan for recent trademark

The AEW president Tony Khan has once again come under fire for his business ventures, this time by WWE legend Jim Cornette.

Tony Khan filed for a trademark for the term "All Elite Women" on August 1. The trademark also includes conditions for streaming content, amongst other things. This has led to speculation that the Jacksonville-based promotion may have another show in the works, focussing on the women's division.

However, this new endeavor has not pleased WWE veteran Jim Cornette at all. On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, he slammed the All Elite president while sharing his take on the topic.

"So again his ADD, and his 'I get whatever I want' has started to run amuck with him because now he is jumping ahead of promotions he has already bought and hasn't even established, to trademark titles for new programs that he hasn't started fu*k*ng running yet and shouldn't, because they are less appealing than what he has already got going that he hadn't finished," said Cornette. (1:48 - 2:18)

As of now, there are no further reports of how Tony Khan plans to move forward with his designs. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is in store for the brand in the coming weeks.

Jim Cornette also slammed a former WWE Champion's recent match in AEW

Jon Moxley has garnered widespread acclaim for his skills both on the mic and in the ring but his recent match against Rush was apparently a disaster.

The Purveyor of Violence faced Rush in a singles bout with the Interim AEW World Championship on the line. While the match had its ups and downs, former WWE superstar Moxley retained his title in the end.

Doubling down on his earlier criticism of Moxley, Cornette stated that the finish of the match was extremely flat. He also took shots at the Champion's in-ring ability during his The Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"Jesus f**king.... f**k he's rotten. Plumber Moxley... I trended for saying this and a lot of people happen to agree with it come to find out. He's [Moxley] the worst push wrestler in the world and it's all the same." [6:26 - 6:42]

With CM Punk still out of action, for the time being, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jon Moxley in AEW.

