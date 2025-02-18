WWE legend to return after more than 6 years for one final match against Cody Rhodes? Chances revealed

Cody Rhodes is currently sitting at the top of the mountain in WWE, holding the Undisputed WWE Championship. But could a legend return to the promotion after six years to challenge him for the gold?

Dustin Rhodes is a popular name in the pro wrestling industry. He's currently enjoying the time of his life in AEW. Before joining the Tony Khan-led company, he was part of WWE under the ring name Goldust for a long time. He left the global juggernaut in 2019.

The Natural's deal with AEW ended last year. He chose to stay in the company and signed a multi-year contract extension. A fan on X recently commented that Dustin should've returned to WWE when he had the chance. In response, the ROH World Tag Team Champion wrote that he was very happy and satisfied in All Elite Wrestling and had retired his Goldust gimmick for good.

"Nah. Why? Goldust did everything you can think of. Happy I got the character and took it to places some only dream of. Goldust is retired. 1000% Happiest I have ever been, here in @AEW," Dustin tweeted.

Going by the abovementioned post, it looks like the 55-year-old star has no intention of returning to WWE. Hence, he may not have a final match with his brother Cody Rhodes in the global juggernaut. Since The Natural has plans to retire from pro wrestling in AEW, fans may not see him wrestle for the global juggernaut again.

Why did Dustin Rhodes say that he'd never wrestle Cody Rhodes again?

The Rhodes brothers arguably gave a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019 when they faced each other in a brother vs. brother match. The singles bout received widespread praise and appreciation from the entire pro wrestling world.

During an interview on the Busted Open podcast, Dustin was asked if he'd like to wrestle Cody Rhodes again. The Natural said they won't be able to recreate or duplicate their Double or Nothing match.

"A lot of people have asked me that, and not necessarily, man. I’ve done so much stuff with Cody already. We had our really good match together. I can’t and would not try to duplicate that or even try to better that. I don’t want to mess with that at all," said The Natural.

Dustin added that his younger brother had moved on with his life in WWE, and he intended to do the same and build a fantastic career in the Tony Khan-led company.

