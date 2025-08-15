WWE legend to sign with AEW and join Adam Copeland and Christian Cage as their partner? Looking at the chances 

AEW television finally aired the long-anticipated reunion of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. After being rescued by The Rated-R Superstar last month at All In : Texas, The Patriarch returned the favor this week by saving Cope from an ambush at the hands of FTR, while also fending off his former stable-mates. Now that the two legends are once again set to team together, their old mentor from WWE could potentially sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion and link up with his long-time allies - the veteran in question being Gangrel. Adam Copeland made his return at AEW All In 2025, foiling Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian and FTR in their attempt at annihilating Christian Cage. The former TNT Champion did not reconcile with his once-best friend immediately, however, and turned his focus on exacting vengeance against Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and their manager Stokely Hathaway. Christian, on the other hand, publicly disowned his &quot;sons&quot;, Wayne and Sabian, although the latter duo promptly fired back by destroying Cage with a con-chair-to. This week on AEW Dynamite, The Instant Classic saved Copeland from FTR after The Ultimate Opportunist's match against Stokely. He also fought off Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian alongside Cope, and returned to the latter his signature weapon &quot;Spike&quot;, which ultimately led to Copeland embracing Cage. The legendary duo are set to finally team up and take on The Prodigy and &quot;Superbad&quot; Sabian at Forbidden Door 2025. Should they find themselves in need of reinforcements, however, Cope and Christian could be joined by their old ally, Gangrel. The self-proclaimed &quot;Pro-Wrestling Vampire&quot; shares history with Copeland and Cage, as the three stars were part of an iconic Attitude Era faction called The Brood in WWE. In fact, Gangrel showed up at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 to help the erstwhile Edge retain his TNT Title against Malakai Black. The 56-year-old could sign with All Elite Wrestling and formally reunite with Cope and Christian to help them take down Nick and Kip at Forbidden Door, and eventually FTR as well. Other announcements for AEW x NJPW Forbidden DoorAll Elite Wrestling will host this year's edition of Forbidden Door in the O2 Arena in London later this month. A number of high-profile bouts have been announced for the PPV besides Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. The tentative match card for the show has been listed below:Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Hiromu Takahashi [TNT Championship Match]Mercedes Mone (c) vs Alex Windsor vs Persephone vs TBD [TBS Championship 4-Way Match]The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs the winners of Brodido vs FTR [World Tag Team Championship Match]Zack Sabre Jr. vs TBD [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Swerve Strickland [AEW Unified Championship Match]Toni Storm (c) vs Athena [Women's World Championship Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) vs MJF [Men's World Championship Match]The Death Riders, The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd vs Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Golden Lovers [Lights Out Steel Cage Match]Official poster for Forbidden Door 2025 [Image Credits: The company's website (allelitewrestling.com)]It remains to be seen whether Cope and Cage will emerge victorious in their first-ever outing as a tag team in All Elite Wrestling.