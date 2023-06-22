WWE legend Trish Stratus has only one thing left to do before retiring once and for all

Trish Stratus has done it all in the WWE since the Attitude Era. A multi-time women's champion, Hall of Famer, and could even leave the O2 Arena on July 1st as "Ms. Money in the Bank." But before she calls it quits on her legendary career, she needs to reunite with one more person.

That person is AEW star Christian Cage, who has become one of the most detestable characters in wrestling lately with his sleeveless turtleneck jumper, disrespect towards dead relatives, and of course, his "right arm of destruction," Luchasaurus.

But there was a time when Christian Cage managed to make Trish Stratus one of the most beloved female wrestlers in WWE history. Not to mention that he did it all at the expense of former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Pencil Neck Geek @ineed2pi Chris Jericho vs Christian

Unforgiven 2004 (Ladder Match)

Intercontinental Championship Chris Jericho vs Christian Unforgiven 2004 (Ladder Match)Intercontinental Championship https://t.co/GPXpCmWJ2d

The feud in question took place in 2004 where, at that year's WrestleMania, Trish turned her back on Jericho and sided with Christian instead, forming one of the most hated acts on RAW that year.

This may seem like a far-out suggestion, but it's become even more possible in 2023 due to the fact that Trish has excelled in her role as a heel in WWE.

Both Christian and Trish are locked in with their respective companies for the foreseeable future, but it seems that if the WWE Hall of Famer wanted to have one more all-time great heel run, she needs to do it in AEW with Christian Cage by her side.

Konnan recently compared an AEW star to Trish Stratus

Given how long she has been in and around the wrestling business, it's understandable that a lot of younger talent gets compared to Stratus. However, not every comparison is going to be a good one.

On a recent edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan compared AEW star Anna Jay to Trish Stratus in the sense that neither one of them are believable as heels.

CEO of good taste @FoxyDMD Anna Jay turning heel is probably the best decision for her right now. I always liked her but she was a bit wooden & dry as a babyface. Hopefully this elevates her career to the next level Anna Jay turning heel is probably the best decision for her right now. I always liked her but she was a bit wooden & dry as a babyface. Hopefully this elevates her career to the next level https://t.co/TPVzwJLLG1

If there is any consolation for Anna Jay, Konnan did say that she was "ridiculously hot," so every cloud has a silver lining. Anna still has time to prove that she has more to her character than just looks when she finally takes on Skye Blue this Friday on AEW Rampage in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

