WWE legend to turn heel for the first time in AEW after big defeat on Dynamite this week? Looking at the chances

A former WWE Superstar could finally turn heel in AEW after suffering a loss on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Since arriving at the Jacksonville-based promotion, this star has been relentlessly going after the TNT Champion Christian Cage. The star being discussed is Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge.

At the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, The Rated-R Superstar won the AEW TNT Championship from Captain Charisma. Nevertheless, Christian Cage immediately won the title back with the help of Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus.

Later, Adam Copeland started a "Cope Challenge" to increase his rankings in the Jacksonville-based promotion. This showcased his desperation to climb the ladder again for a shot at the TNT Championship.

During the latest episode of Collision, Copeland, as well as Daniel Garcia, expressed their interest in capturing the AEW TNT Championship, and thus, a number-one contender match for Christian Cage's title was set for the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The former World Heavyweight Champion also stated how desperately he wanted to win the TNT Championship.

If Copeland suffers defeat in this bout, he could end up being frustrated and could even snap at Garcia after their match, turning heel in the process. This angle would probably witness a new side of The Rated-R Superstar get unleashed.

Copeland might also have new storylines following his probable heel turn in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans would finally witness The Master Manipulator that they had been waiting to see in AEW. However, fans will have to wait and see if these speculations come true in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Daniel Garcia sent a message to Adam Copeland ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently sent a strong message to Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, on X/Twitter ahead of their much-anticipated bout on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

“Adam said that me going for the TNT Title is taking food off his table. He’s done it all at the highest level for longer than I’ve even been alive. You got a whole feast at your table, time for me to get bite. Let’s get it. DG for TNT 🔜.”

You can check out Daniel Garcia's tweet below:

It will be interesting to see who will come out as the winner following the bout on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Would you like to see Adam Copeland turn heel in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

