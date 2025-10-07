WWE may have subtly confirmed on RAW that Dean Ambrose is never coming back

The former WWE World Champion, Dean Ambrose might never be back, considering a vignette on RAW. The erstwhile Ambrose is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling as 'Jon Moxley.'In a vignette that aired on WWE RAW this week, Seth Rollins talked about The Shield, but Ambrose got cropped out of the clip from the vignette. It seemed as if the Stamford-based promotion is erasing Jon Moxley from their history.Dean Ambrose has a rich history with The ShieldThe Shield is considered one of the greatest factions in the history of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. Aside from Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose was a vital member of the faction for years.WWE cropped out Ambrose around the 1:30 mark in the following vignette:The group helped all three men become major stars in wrestling, and they are still at the top. While Jon Moxley has achieved so much as a singles star, some fans still recognize him as a former member of The Shield. Therefore, not showing Ambrose alongside The Shield might be an indication that WWE wants fans to forget about him.Dean Ambrose jumped ship to AEWFollowing a memorable run in the WWE, Dean Ambrose decided to jump ship to the newly formed AEW back in 2019. He transitioned himself as Jon Moxley and never looked back ever since.Moxley also hinted at not being happy with his booking in the WWE, which was one of the reasons for him jumping ship. Therefore, Jon Moxley's decision not to return to the Stamford-based promotion ever might be his own, but the company might also not want him back after cropping him out from the RAW vignette.WWE generally acknowledges AEW stars, but not Jon MoxleyWhile the legends like Chris Jericho, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), and other stars have been signed with AEW, WWE often acknowledged or referenced those stars in the historic vignettes or through commentary.However, the Stamford-based promotion completely removed Jon Moxley from The Shield part of the vignette aired on RAW this week. This could be an indication that the erstwhile Dean Ambrose might never return to the WWE.While it seems WWE is slowly removing Ambrose from their history, only time will tell if he will still return to the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut at some point in his career.