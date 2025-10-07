WWE removes Dean Ambrose from history

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:14 GMT
Dean Ambrose (Image Credits:wwe.com)
Dean Ambrose (Image Credits:wwe.com)

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) has etched his name into WWE history books. In a rather surprising move, the company left him out of a big chunk of his career in the Stamford-based promotion on RAW tonight.

WWE is returning to Australia to host its seventh edition of Crown Jewel premium live event on October 11. Triple H has lined up a WrestleMania-worthy match card on paper.

One of the matches that fans are looking forward to the most is for the Crown Jewel Championship between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The bout is expected to headline the event in the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The creative has done a commendable job of revisiting the history between the two men, dating back to the time The American Nightmare returned to the company.

WWE told their turbulent storyline in two different parts to build the hype for the impending match between the two rivals.

The second vignette, titled "ALLIES," was aired during the go-home episode of RAW before Crown Jewel, and it certainly caused a social media stir.

During the video, Seth Rollins said he learned a hard lesson over the years that 'You can't do it alone,' citing Roman Reigns needing help from his factions as an example.

The Visionary brought up The Shield, but what surprised the most was that Dean Ambrose was noticeably absent from the vignette. WWE cleverly used old footage of Rollins and Reigns from The Shield days, leaving out Ambrose.

You can check it out at the 1:30 mark below:

Jon Moxley's exclusion suggested that he was removed from The Shield's history.

This isn't the first time WWE has snubbed him or someone from AEW, as the company has a history of not acknowledging wrestlers from rival promotions.

Will Dean Ambrose return to WWE anytime soon?

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that Dean Ambrose is the only wrestler left who could return to WWE for a full-time run.

"I think, though, the name that hits me the hardest and the name that would be like 'Okay, what is a return of a superstar that could come back, have that sort of dual wave of nostalgia, and also fans who want to see what this is all about. It can have that come together like it did for Punk and AJ Lee and everybody. And have enough left that they can have a full run. Not a last year, but a run.' And to me, maybe the last person, maybe, on that level, that would be a game changer, would be Mox. If Dean Ambrose came back to the WWE. If Ambrose came back, it would be Earth-shattering," he said.

Moxley is signed with All Elite Wrestling at least until 2027. He is currently set to face Darby Allin in an 'I Quit Match' at WrestleDream on October 18.

